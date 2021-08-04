The Battle of the Cats went to the Bobcats this past week as the Giles County squad topped the Tullahoma Wildcats 35-20 in preseason gridiron action.
The scrimmage, held at Sewanee: The University of the South, started with a takedown challenge, to help with footwork and tackling. After the short challenge, the team took the field to work on kick offs and returns.
The scrimmage officially started with the ball in Giles County’s possession. The Bobcats drew first blood, scoring the first touchdown of the day.
The Wildcats answered back by getting into the end zone themselves to tie the game up 7-7 thanks to a touchdown by senior, KeiShawn Cummings, and an extra point by Justus Chadwick.
The Bobcats and Wildcats went back-and-forth until Krys Uselton broke the standoff with an interception at the Giles County 41 yard line. Cummings gained another three yards on the Giles County defense and then quarterback Ryan Scott found Brody Melton in the middle to complete a 38 yard touchdown pass to the senior.
Giles County came back after that and scored on an 11-yard touchdown, tying the game back up at 14-14. Giles County kept the pressure, scoring three more touchdowns before the scrimmage was over. The Wildcats had the last touchdown of the game with a pick six from 48 yards out, making the final score 35-20.
“We go into scrimmages looking. Today we were looking for some execution, and we saw some,” Coach John Olive said.
The Wildcats will take on the Warren County Pioneers Friday Aug. 6 at Wilkins Stadium in a preseason scrimmage.