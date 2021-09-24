The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats volleyball squad topped the Cannon County Lions during Tuesday’s match. The Lady Wildcats were able to sweep the Lions in three sets winning 25-11, 25-6, 25-15.
The Wildcats were able to crush the Lions throughout the whole match. With 23 aces total, the Wildcats were able to claim the one-sided affair.
Freshman Isabella Lidstorm accounted for six of the Wildcat kills. Lidstorm also had four serving aces. Az’ja White was able to match Lidstorm in kills. White also had one block on the net and six aces. Senior Carlie Baker had two kills and one assist during Tuesday’s match.
Gracie Anderson and Alivia Bowen, Tullahoma’s middles, were able to get five kills each. Bowen also had one block and one ace.
Tullahoma’s libero Emeri Saunders had nine service aces for the Lady Wildcats.
Anna Chamblee and Audrey Todaro had 21 assists as the setters for the Wildcats. Audray had three service aces during the match. Chamblee had one block on the net against Cannon County.
The Wildcats are placed third and have a 5-3 overall record. The Wildcats are set to host Franklin County on Monday for senior recognition night. Senior recognition is between the junior varsity and varsity game starting around 6 p.m. First serve will happen following the ceremony.