The West Middle School Lady Bobcats fell to the Moore County Raiderettes during the season opener in Tullahoma Tuesday night, with the Lady Bobcats falling by a single hoop, 26-24.
The Lady Bobcats were able to pull ahead during the first quarter. Leslie Elliott was the first to score. Madalin Lidstrom made her way into the paint to put up another two on the scoreboard for the ‘Cats.
Moore County point guard Caroline Parker pushed her way through the Bobcats defense to score four points for the Raiderettes.
Aubrey North and Avery Sisk both put two points on the board to put the ‘Cats ahead 8-4.
Makenzie Goodwin popped from outside of the paint to end the first quarter 8-6.
The Lady Bobcats were able to put up another four points before halftime. Brynlee Buchanan drained a three for the Bobcats. North was able to make a foul shot to up the Bobcats to 12 points.
The Raiderettes pulled ahead during the second quarter. Bella Tucker put up a three pointer. Ella Burks and Madi Millsaps followed her lead and added two points each to gain the lead at halftime.
Burks and Millsaps scored another two points in the third quarter, but the Lady Bobcats came back to gain the lead.
North put up four points in the third quarter for the Bobcats. Madalin Lidstrom topped her off with another two to gain a one point lead over the Raiderettes. The Lady Bobcats led 18-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Tullahoma was unable to keep their lead during the fourth quarter of the game. Lily Morris was able to put up four points for the Lady Bobcats, and North put up another two with foul shots. The Raiderettes were still able to slip past the Bobcats. Burks put up four points for the Raiderettes. Tucker was able to drain two foul shots to put the Raiderettes ahead 23-22. Tucker put up two points in the paint. Then Ellie Carter drained one foul shot to seal the deal for the 26-24 victory.
The Lady Bobcats will take on the Westwood Rockets Monday Oct. 25 at West Middle School. Tip off for the girls’ game is at 6 p.m. Boys’ game follows.