The Tullahoma Wildcats fell one run short this past week as they fell to cross-county rival Coffee County Raiders 9-8 as a fielding error in the top of the ninth put them in a hole they could not dig out off.
The loss came in a back-and-forth tilt between the rivals as Tullahoma clung to a 1-0 lead until the top of the third when Coffee County blasted in four runs. DJ Dillehay accounted for the run in the first after working his way around to third where he was batted in by a shot to left by Brody Melton.
Tullahoma was quick to respond to the third inning Raider barrage as they put three runs on the board in bottom of the fourth as Dillehay scored his second run of the night. He got on base after being hit by a pitch and then stole second before taking advantage of a Raider error to round the bases. Colton Emory followed suit and was able to work his way around the bases after getting to first on a walk. Ashton Dodd was then brought in by a Wade Collins hit to left.
The game remained knotted until the top of the sixth when Coffee County plated two more runs. The response came in the bottom of the seventh as Tullahoma again tied the game by scoring two runs. Tomlin scored the first run thanks to a double by Jayron Morris. While Duncan scored on a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
The score stayed deadlocked at six until the top of nine when Coffee County scored the winning runs. Tomlin was able to score a single run on a Dillehay sacrifice fly but the Wildcats ended up one run short.
The game was tight despite Coffee County outhitting Tullahoma 10-to-5 and making four errors to three by Coffee. Brody Melton and Jayron Morris both went two-for-five from the dish as Morris led his team with three runs batted in. Wade Collins, Brody Melton and DJ Dillehay all had an RBI apiece.
Four Wildcat pitchers combined in the loss with Joseph Duncan working three innings, giving up four hits and striking out one. Ashton Dodd worked three innings and struck out three. Evan Tomlin worked two innings and struck out five. Camden Quick pitched one inning, striking out one.
While coming up short against Coffee County, Tullahoma bounced back Monday night with a convincing 5-0 shutout in the first of a home and away series with the Marshall County Tigers.
Consistency was the name of the game for the home standing Wildcats as they scored a run in each of the first three innings before blowing the game open in the fifth with two runs. Tullahoma outhit their guests seven-to-three and were cleaner in the field, making two errors to three for Marshall County.
Evan Tomlin got the scoring going for Tullahoma in the first as he reached on a single, stole second and then scored on a Jayron Morris shot up the middle. Jaden Eggleston accounted for the single run in the second after he was walked and then benefited from ground outs by teammates to score. Jayron Morris scored the run in the third. He reached base on a shot up the middle and then was brought in by a DJ Dillehay double.
The conclusion of scoring for the night came in the fifth when Tomlin reached first on a walk and was eventually brought in by a Dillehay sacrifice fly to right. Brody Melton closed out the scoring after he reached first on a shot to left and then worked himself around and scored on an error.
Colton Emory and Jayron Morris led the Wildcats in hitting, going two-for-three at the dish. Dillehay led his squad in runs batted in, registering two RBI.
Trenton Sholey worked most of the way for the ‘Cats, toeing the rubber for five innings, giving up two hits while striking out 11 batters on 91 total game pitches. Cannon Emory came in for relief and pitched two innings, giving up one hit while fanning four.
The Wildcats are scheduled to head to Marshall County for the backside of their home and away series Tuesday night.