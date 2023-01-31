The Tullahoma Wildcats never got out of the gate as Spring Hill led cover-to-cover for a 66-28 win this past week.
The loss leaves the ‘Cats looking for their first district win of the season. The loss was also a step back from their meeting on Tullahoma’s home court earlier this season when Spring Hill nipped them in a 60-56 contest.
The game was firmly in favor of the hosts when they outscored Tullahoma 21-7 in the first. Austin Tinnon was the only ‘Cat to mark the scorer’s book in the first as he scored one-fourth of his team’s points for the entire night when he put up seven in the first period on his way to nine on the night. That was enough to lead the Wildcats in scoring as no ‘Cat broke double digits.
The second quarter saw things go from bad to worse as the ‘Cats could muster just four points while Keiseane Brashear personally outscored Tullahoma with six in the period. Like in their first meeting, Brashear was a thorn in Tullahoma’s side as he had 22 on the night
Down 29-11 coming out of half, the ‘Cats only put up seven with three of those being an Ethan Hargrove long ball and the other four coming from a pair of Xavier Ferrell field goals. The ‘Cats were able to put 10 on the board in the final period with Jaiden Sanchez getting four of those.