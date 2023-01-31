Grant Chadwick

Grant Chadwick

The Tullahoma Wildcats never got out of the gate as Spring Hill led cover-to-cover for a 66-28 win this past week.

The loss leaves the ‘Cats looking for their first district win of the season. The loss was also a step back from their meeting on Tullahoma’s home court earlier this season when Spring Hill nipped them in a 60-56 contest.

