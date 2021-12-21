The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to the Coffee County Raiders 50-36 in a game that saw the basket all but elude the ‘Cats in the first quarter.
The Wildcats started off slow, as they couldn’t put the ball in the basket. Krys Uselton was the only Wildcat that had the luck to put points on the board during the first quarter. Uselton singlehandedly scored 10 of his 17 points in the last three minutes of the first period. The Raiders led the Wildcats 18-10 at the end of the quarter.
Joe Duncan was able to put the ball through the net to tally four points during the second quarter. Will Partin worked his way into the paint for two points. Ryan Scott drained a 3-pointer from the corner to make it a three point game at halftime as the Raiders held a 22-19 lead over the Wildcats when they went to the locker room.
The Wildcats picked up their pace during the third quarter and scored 14 points. Uselton chalked up six of the third period points. Brody Melton worked his magic in the paint to score six points. The Wildcats stayed neck to neck with the Raiders the whole third quarter and even cut into the Coffee County lead. The Raiders still held the ‘Cats at a two point deficit at the end of the quarter.
Even through the efforts, the Wildcats lost their momentum during the fourth quarter. Uselton, Melton and Duncan all made a free throw during the final quarter, but were unsuccessful from the field and beyond the arc. The end result was that the Raider two-point lead mushroomed to double digits by the final buzzer.
The Wildcats were set to play host to their annual Christmas Classic Tournament Monday Dec. 20 through Dec. 21. The Wildcats were set to match up against the Rockvale Rockets and the Moore County Raiders. Results of these competitions will be available in future editions.