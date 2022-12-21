The Coffee County Red Raiders swept the Tullahoma Wildcats 45-30 Friday night. The Wildcats trailed by just two points at the end of the first quarter but fell off during the second quarter, giving the Raiders an eight point lead at halftime.

The Raiders gained a lead in the first quarter. Dayne Crosslin drained a 3-pointer for the Raiders. Jahlin Osborne and Cooper Reed drove to the basket for two points. Jackson Shemwell drove to the basket for two, then drew a foul for two points.