The Coffee County Red Raiders swept the Tullahoma Wildcats 45-30 Friday night. The Wildcats trailed by just two points at the end of the first quarter but fell off during the second quarter, giving the Raiders an eight point lead at halftime.
The Raiders gained a lead in the first quarter. Dayne Crosslin drained a 3-pointer for the Raiders. Jahlin Osborne and Cooper Reed drove to the basket for two points. Jackson Shemwell drove to the basket for two, then drew a foul for two points.
The Wildcats were just behind the Raiders. Deandre Jenkins, Ethan Hargrove and Malik Grizzard drove to the basket for two points each. Khani Johnson drove to the basket for two points then went to the line for one point. The Wildcats trailed 11-9 going into the second quarter.
The Raiders increased their lead during the second quarter. Shemwell chalked up five points for the Raiders. Deion Subaran drained a 3-pointer, then drew a foul for two more points at the line. Reed tacked on two points.
The Wildcats only scored six points in the second quarter. Jenkins drained three points from the free throw line. Malik Grizzard stepped behind the arc and drained a 3-pointer. The ‘Cats were behind the Raiders 23-15 at the end of the first half.
The Raiders added eleven points to their lead in the third quarter. Crosslin added six points to the board during the quarter. He drove to the basket for two, then drained a 3-pointer then made one shot at the line. Reed tacked on three points from behind the arc. Jayden Carter drove to the basket for two more points for the Raiders.
The Wildcats scored eight points in the third quarter. Keegan Taylor, Grant Chadwick and Jenkins all had two points. Johnson had two points from the free throw line.
The ‘Cats trailed 34-23 going into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats still struggled to put points on the board and only scored seven points in the final eight minutes. Jenkins chalked up four points in the paint. Johnson drained another two shots at the line. Bryson Steverson tacked on a point from the free throw line.
The Raiders had eleven points in the final quarter. Shemwell chalked up seven of the points for the Raiders, with five of those points coming from the free throw line. Sabaran drained two shots at the line. Treyton Williams added two points to end the game. The Raiders defeated the ‘Cats 45-30.
The Tullahoma Wildcats were set to play host to the Shelbyville Eagles on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time. For the full game recap check the Sunday edition of the Tullahoma News.