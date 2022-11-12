The Coffee County Raiders slipped past the East Middle School Panthers in the second half to claim a 30-18 victory.
The Panthers were able to hold a lead in the first quarter. Noah Jones chalked up six points in the paint. Kobe Taylor drained a 3-pointer.
Coffee County trailed 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. Jaxon Pruitt, Marc Rollerman and Jerrod Morgan each chalked up two points. Jett Trussler added two points from the foul line.
The Panthers were held to five points during the second quarter. Alex Miller drove to the basket for two points. Beaux Saunders made a last-minute 3-pointer to top off the Panthers first half.
The Red Raiders were able to take a 17-14 lead during the second quarter. Rylan Abellana, Pruitt and Rollerman all added two to the board. Jerrod Morgan drained a 3-pointer.
The Panthers were held scoreless during the third quarter. The Red Raiders added three points to their lead during the quarter. Audie Nicoll put the ball into the basket underneath the net. Trussler drained one of two free throws. The Red Raiders led 20-14 going into the final six minutes.
The Red Raiders were able to put up another 10 points in the fourth frame. Rollerman and Nicoll both scored four points each. Brady Sizemore and Abellana both chalked up two points.
The Panthers only points were off of four free throws. Saunders drained both of his technical free throws. Jones was fouled going up for a show and drained both of his shots at the line.
The Panthers fell to the Red Raiders 30-18.
East Middle School will travel to South Middle School on Monday, Nov. 14. Tip off for the Panthers will follow the conclusion of the girls’ contest.