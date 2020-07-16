Each year, the USA South Athletic Conference presents its most prestigious awards by honoring one male and one female as the Student-Athletes of the Year, and Maryville College’s Shannon Reagan was named the 2020 USA South Rita Wiggs Woman of the Year.
Reagan, a 2016 Tullahoma High School graduate, concluded her collegiate athletic career this past fall, helping Maryville capture the USA South Tournament Championship. Reagan was named the Conference’s Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Conference honors, as she led the league in goals, assists and points in 2019.
She led MC to three-consecutive USA South Western Division Regular Season titles, compiling a 22-0-1 record over that span.
“Being named the USA South Woman of the Year is such an incredible honor, and I am extremely humbled,” Reagan said. “I am so incredibly thankful for all of the support that I have been given by my parents, coaches, teammates, professors, and friends and for the opportunity to complete my undergraduate and athletic careers at Maryville College. The memories and skills that I will take with me into my future are priceless and will never be taken for granted. There are many other people who had a large impact in my career at Maryville College, and I will be grateful to those individuals for the rest of my life. God bless, and go Scots!”
To be eligible, a student-athlete must have competed in a NCAA-sponsored sport, earned an undergraduate degree no later than the summer 2020 term and have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.50 on a 4.00 scale.
Methodist University Baseball’s Alex Kachler was named the USA South Don Scalf Award winner.
MC’s Reagan was a two-time First Team All-Conference performer and was tabbed All-South Atlantic Region once during her time as a Scot. In the classroom, Reagan boasted a 3.96 cumulative GPA while majoring in Biology, finding herself on the Dean’s List five times and the USA South All-Academic All-Conference Team on three occasions. This past fall, Reagan became the first Maryville athlete to earn a CoSIDA Academic All-American Division III National Team Member of the Year recognition.
“We are extremely proud of Shannon for this and the numerous other honors she has received during her tenure at Maryville College,” Athletics Director Kandis Schram said. “She has been a great example of what it means to be a balanced student-athlete, as she excelled both in the rigorous curriculum and on the soccer pitch as a Scot. Her tireless work ethic and relentless dedication is evident, making her a great choice for the USA South’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee. Maryville College enables students to study everything, so they are prepared for anything, and Shannon is a perfect illustration of that statement.”
In addition, Reagan was one of just 126 student-athletes nationwide to earn a prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. Recently, Reagan received Maryville’s top student-athlete accolade, the J.D. Davis Award, to go along with the A. Randolf Shields Award as the most outstanding senior in Biology. Some of Reagan’s campus activities included volunteering for a community-based outreach program and with a special-needs individual while also serving as a member of the Maryville Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).
Finally, Reagan plans to attend Trevecca Nazarene University to become a physician assistant.
“We are so proud of Shannon,” Head Coach Pepe Fernandez said. “She has excelled on the soccer field, in the classroom, and within the community at Maryville College. She has been an outstanding representative and example of the positive power of a student-athlete. Maryville and the USA South have been fortunate to have had such a special student-athlete. She is so deserving of this award!”
The Rita Wiggs Woman of the Year Award is named after former Commissioner Rita Wiggs, a tireless advocate of women’s collegiate athletics, as well a constant encourager of service to one’s community.
She was the USA South’s first full-time commissioner, serving the league for 16 years. In the spring of 2016, she was inducted into the USA South Hall of Fame. The Rita Wiggs Award honoree is also the Conference’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.