FC beats Tullahoma
Sam Cowan photo

The Tullahoma Wildcats fell 41-20 in Winchester Friday night in a preseason scrimmage which marked their last tune up before they kick off their season Thursday night when they play host to the Shelbyville Golden Eagles.

The long-time rivals played four full quarters with a running clock being active for the second half as the Rebels pulled away in the second quarter and maintained the lead from that point on.