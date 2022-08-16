The Tullahoma Wildcats fell 41-20 in Winchester Friday night in a preseason scrimmage which marked their last tune up before they kick off their season Thursday night when they play host to the Shelbyville Golden Eagles.
The long-time rivals played four full quarters with a running clock being active for the second half as the Rebels pulled away in the second quarter and maintained the lead from that point on.
The Rebels had the first possession of the day with a pair of botched snaps pushing them backwards and ultimately forcing a punt.
The Wildcats then quickly drove down the field and scored a rushing touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with eight minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The Rebels answered back quickly as they pushed the ball past midfield before a misdirection screen pass led to a Rebel breaking free for a touchdown to tie the score with five minutes remaining in the period.
After a punt by the Wildcats, the Rebels worked down the field again with the Rebels punching the ball in on the ground from 12 yards out to put the score at 14-7 in the final minute of the opening period.
The Rebels appeared to force a fumble on Tullahoma’s next drive with a Rebel recovering the ball for Franklin County, but the officials ruled that the runner for the Wildcats was down by contact despite the whistle not being blown until several seconds after the fumble.
The Wildcats took advantage of their second life on the drive as they scored a touchdown a few plays later to tie the score at 14-14.
The Rebels faced a third-and-long from midfield on their next possession but hit a long pass to take the lead. The score made it a 21-14 game with 10 minutes left in the first half.
The Rebels forced another punt on the next Tullahoma drive and the Rebels took advantage of it by hitting another long pass play to put the hosts up 27-14 midway through the second quarter.
2022 Tullahoma Wildcat football schedule
Thurs
Aug. 18
7 P.M.
Shelbyville
Fri
Aug. 26
7 P.M.
Coffee County (Coffee Pot Game)
Fri
Sept. 9
7 P.M.
at Marshall County R
Fri
Sept. 16
7 P.M.
Creek Wood R
Fri
Sept. 23
7 P.M.
at Pearl Cohen R
Fri
Sept. 30
7 P.M.
Hillwood R
Thurs
Oct. 6
7 P.M.
at Montgomery Central R
Fri
Oct. 14
7 P.M.
Lawrence County R
Fri
Oct. 21
7 P.M.
at Greenbrier R
Fri
Oct. 28
7 P.M.
Glencliff R
The Wildcats cut into the lead a little bit with a 27-yard field goal to make it a 27-17 game with two minutes remaining until halftime.
The last full drive of the half for the Rebels as a screen pass went for an 80-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 17-point advantage at the half.
Both teams began to cycle second-string players into the game as the second half continued.
The Wildcats started the third quarter with a drive that reached deep into Franklin County territory before the Rebels’ defense made the stop and forced them to settle for a short field goal.
The 23-yard kick split the uprights to put the score at 34-20 with 8:32 remaining in the period.
The Rebels added one more touchdown to their advantage in the second half as the Rebel quarterback, CJ Seals, hit his fifth passing touchdown of the day. The score came with about a minute remaining in the third quarter.
The teams traded punts for the last few possessions of the scrimmage with the Rebels winning the exhibition contest by 21 points.
The loss comes after a 14-14 tie at Warren County last week.
Information used in this article was contributed by Sam Cowan of the Herald Chronicle.