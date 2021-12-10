The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to Franklin County Rebels 44-28 Tuesday night as the Wildcats were still using their young roster as members of the football team recovered after winning the state championship.
Freshman Xavier Farrell led the ‘Cats with 11 points for the night. Tullahoma was able to hang close with the Rebels during the first quarter. Ferrell chalked up four points in the paint. Keegan Taylor put up two points with a jump shot to keep the Wildcats even with the Rebels. Khani Johnson drained a 3-pointer to end the first quarter tied 9-9.
The Wildcats dropped behind during the second quarter. DeAndre Jenkins, Johnson and Farrell all added two points to the board to give the Rebels a run for their money, but the Rebels gained a two point lead and kept the lead the rest of the night.
The Rebels added 12 points in the third. Meanwhile, for the ‘Cats, Farrell added three points with a shot in the corner. Jacob Sanchez added two points with a jump shot in the paint. The Rebels raced out to a 10-point lead during the third quarter. The Wildcats trailed 30-20 going into the final period.
The Wildcats could not get the ball into the paint to Farrell much during the fourth quarter which cut off the Wildcat’s top scorer. Evan Tomlin made a pair of field goals while Sanchez added two to the board for the ‘Cats. Farrell finally made his way to the basket with short time left on the clock to add two points to the board.
The Wildcats were set to travel to Moore County to take on the Raiders. The Wildcats will have their next home game on Dec. 20, when they host their Christmas Classic.