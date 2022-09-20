The Creek Wood Red Hawks defeated the still-depleted Tullahoma Wildcats 16-3 Friday night. The Wildcats struggled to put points on the board. The Red Hawks were able to rush two touchdowns and intercept four of the Wildcats passes. The Wildcats offense was also held within the Creek Wood ten yard line twice to turn the ball over on downs.
The loss came as 10 members of the Tullahoma football team remained suspended for disciplinary reasons for a second straight week. The exact nature of what prompted the disciplinary measures and how long the suspensions will last has not been revealed.
The offensive woes started early for the ‘Cats. During their first possession, quarterback Nathan Delaughter’s pass was intercepted at the Tullahoma 38-yard line. Creek Wood rushed the ball all the way forward to the 7-yard line. Eathon Donaldson rushed into the end zone to put the Red Hawks on the board. Ty Miller’s point after touchdown was successful. The Red Hawks lead 7-0 with five minutes left in the first quarter. Creek Wood then resorted to some trickery as they tried an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. However, the Wildcats recovered the Red Hawks onside kick at the Tullahoma 45-yard line. Tullahoma was then able to work their way down to the Creek Wood red zone before the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats started the second quarter at the Creek Wood 7-yard line. Jaxon Sheffield took two direct snaps and only gained one yard. The Wildcats were not able to convert on a fourth-and-goal situation and turned the ball over on downs at the Creek Wood 6-yard line.
While the Red Hawks were able to move the ball, their drive stopped when Xavier Farrell recovered a fumble at the Tullahoma 40-yard line. However, the Wildcat offense was stopped at their own 48-yard line. After the punt, the Wildcats were able to get the ball back with a fumble caused by Charlie Dodson and recovered by Jaxon Sheffield at the Creek Wood 42-yard line. The Wildcats were held up at the Creek Wood 3-yard line and turned the ball over once again.
The Tullahoma defense was able to hold the Red Hawks at their own 19-yard line. The ‘Cats put up their only three points of the night when Daniel Eldridge booted the ball between the goal posts to end the first half. The Red Hawks led 7-3 as the teams hit the locker rooms.
Creek Wood received the pigskin to start the second half. The Red Hawks pulled a fake punt on fourth down to gain 47 yards. Dajon Sweatt pushed the ball in from one yard out to add another 6 points to the board for the Red Hawks. The PAT was no good to put the Red Hawks ahead 13-3.
The Wildcats fumbled the ball on the kickoff, but were able to hold the Red Hawks and block their field goal attempt to start the fourth quarter.
The Wildcat’s offense was still struggling. Delaughter threw another interception at the Tullahoma 22-yard line. The Red Hawks took advantage and kicked a field goal to top off the scoring for the night and take their 16-3 lead.
Delaughter threw another interception at the Creek Wood 45-yard line. After penalties, the Red Hawks took over at their 30-yard line. The Wildcat’s defense was able to hold and the ‘Cats took over at their 42-yard line after a punt. Tullahoma’s Mason Bratcher threw an interception at the Creek Wood 18-yard line. The Red Hawks ran the clock out.
“In the beginning we talked about how young we were, young is not an excuse anymore,” Head Coach Coy Sisk said. “We’ve been together long enough now is the time for us to be really solid on focus and what we are supposed to get accomplished.”
Sisk commented that the team has work to do and corrections to make for the Pearl-Cohn game. The Wildcats will travel to Pearl-Cohn High School to take on the Firebirds on Friday Sept. 23. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.