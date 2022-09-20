The Creek Wood Red Hawks defeated the still-depleted Tullahoma Wildcats 16-3 Friday night. The Wildcats struggled to put points on the board. The Red Hawks were able to rush two touchdowns and intercept four of the Wildcats passes. The Wildcats offense was also held within the Creek Wood ten yard line twice to turn the ball over on downs.

The loss came as 10 members of the Tullahoma football team remained suspended for disciplinary reasons for a second straight week. The exact nature of what prompted the disciplinary measures and how long the suspensions will last has not been revealed.