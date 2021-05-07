A shootout was needed on the soccer field Wednesday as this year’s battle for the Coffee Cup was scoreless at the end of regulation, as neither Tullahoma nor Coffee County could find the back of the net.
That changed during the penalty kick shootout as Coffee County made all five of its attempts to escape Tullahoma with this year’s trophy. The Wildcats missed their third shot attempt and the Red Raiders won the extra period 5-3.
A day later on Thursday, Tullahoma saw its season come to an end with a loss to Nolensville in the first round of the district tournament. The Knights scored four goals in the first half and held the Wildcats scoreless in the 4-0 victory. Tullahoma finishes the year with a 7-7-1 overall record.
Before the shootout on Wednesday, Tullahoma put up 25 shots during regulation, but just couldn’t net a score. The Wildcats booted 14 shot attempts in the first half, 11 of which were on target, before they followed that with 11 shot attempts in the second half, seven of which were on frame.
During the first half, the Wildcats had back-to-back opportunities to score near the 15-minute mark of the period. Daniel Melendez was able to get the ball and put up a shot. However, Coffee County goalkeeper Bodey Todd was able to get a hand on the ball, deflecting it out of the back of the goal.
Less than a minute later, Melendez had another shot opportunity for Tullahoma. This time, Melendez got possession on the right side of the field, but Todd was once again able to block the ball and get possession to keep the contest scoreless.
Offensive possessions were limited for both teams during the first 20 minutes of the second half. However, that changed as Tullahoma put up nine shots in the final 20 minutes of regulation, six of which were on frame. Coffee County put up eight shots on the night, six of which were on target.
With 10 minutes left, the Wildcats had back-to-back scoring efforts that were turned away. With 10:27 left in the second half, Tullahoma received a direct kick, just outside of the box. Justus Chadwick took that kick and hit a laser, but Todd was there to make the catch to keep the ball out of goal.
A minute later, Bryan Sarabia had a shot attempt for the Wildcats after tracking the ball near the end line on a rebound. Bryan’s shot was blocked by Todd to once again keep both teams off the scoreboard.
During the shootout, both Coffee County and Tullahoma nailed their first two shot attempts. Emilio Contreras and Breyton Anderson made their shot attempts for the Red Raiders, while Sheev Patel and Grant Chadwick knocked in their attempts for the Wildcats.
Coffee County made its next shot as Aiden Abellana connected for a score. Tullahoma’s next shot attempt sailed high as Justus missed his opportunity as Coffee County took a 3-2 lead.
John Martinez followed by making his next attempt for the Red Raiders, while Ethan Anderson made his shot for Tullahoma as Coffee County led 4-3. With the one score lead, Izick Sierra put the game away for the Red Raiders as he connected in the bottom right corner of the goal to give Coffee County the victory.
Prior to the Tuesday, Tullahoma was coming off of a road win after thrashing Marion County 9-0 last Friday. Grant netted a hat trick for the Wildcats in the victory and got the scoring started early for THS. After receiving a pass from Luis Sarabia, Grant was able to beat two defenders for the score.
Gabe Barnes followed to put the Wildcats in front 2-0. Barnes was able to gain ball possession after it deflected to him and capitalized for the score.
Justus added Tullahoma’s third score of the game. After a throw-in by Barnes, Justus was able to put up a header that found the back of the net.
Shortly thereafter, Luis put the Wildcats in front 4-0. After getting a pass from Will Harding, Luis put up a shot from 18 yards out for a goal.
Tullahoma’s fifth goal came on a long attempt from Patel. After gaining possession, Patel fired a shot from 35 yards out that found the back of the net.
Harding netted the Wildcats’ sixth score. On a corner kick, Harding was able to gain possession and put up a goal.
Grant added his second score of the contest and the Wildcats’ seventh goal. After receiving a pass from Chase Mattasits, Grant capitalized and put Tullahoma in front 7-0.
Anderson added the eighth goal for the Wildcats. Grant was able to lay off a pass for Anderson, who turned it into a score.
Before play ended, Grant added the final score of the contest to complete his hat trick. After receiving a pass from Bryan, Grant connected for the ninth goal of the match.