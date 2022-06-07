The Tullahoma Little League closed their 2022 season last week when the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 10-7 for the tournament title. The Red Sox earned a late lead during the top of fifth and were able to hold off the Dodges to claim the victory.
The Red Sox had Andrew Petty on the mound for the first three innings. Petty pitched seven strikeouts and allowed six runs.
The Dodgers were able to gain a quick 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Brody McShae walked down the line. Ethan Cochran singled to shortstop. McShae advanced to third on an error. William Nichols doubled to left field to score McShae and Cochran. The Dodgers led 2-0. Brady Christian walked down the line to first base. Christian stole second base and Nichols scored on an error by the shortstop. Christian scored on a passed ball. The Dodgers led 4-0 going into the second inning.
The Dodgers were able to shut the Sox down in the top of the inning and leave runners stranded.
For the Dodgers, Corbin McShae walked down the line after taking a pitch with a full count. Andrew Petty struck out two hitters, and Grayson Harden made a play in foul territory for the third out.
The Sox were able to put three runs on the board during the top of the third. Blake Melton singled to left field. Gabriel Delaughter walked down the line with Cochran pitching. Alex Stroop singled to the pitcher and filled the bases. Petty singled to right field for a three run RBI. The Sox trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the inning.
Christian doubled up the middle. He scored on a passed ball to put the Dodgers up 5-3.
The Sox tied the game 5-5 in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Gavin Barnes stepped up to the plate and singled to the left side. Melton tripled on a fly ball to left field to score Barnes. Delaughter doubled to left field to score Melton and tie the game at 5.
Brody McShae was able to score one run during the bottom of the fourth to put the Dodgers ahead 6-5 going into the fifth inning.
The Red Sox took the lead during the top of the fifth and didn’t look back. Petty singled to shortstop. Mason Alexander walked down the line. Collin Hammock singled on a line drive to right field for an in the park three run homerun. The Sox led 8-6 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Brady Christian reached on an error. Brock Christian grounded out, but scored Brady. The Dodgers trailed 8-7 going into the final inning.
Melton led the Sox in hits during the championship game going 4 for 4 at the plate. Melton doubled to left field. Owen Sohrabi walked down the line. Petty singled to shortstop, but was able to score on an error. Sohrabi was out advancing to second. The Dodgers gained a 10-7 lead.
The Dodgers weren’t able to rally in the bottom of the seventh, and fell to the Red Sox 10-7.
Following the game, the major league teams were recognized with awards and certificates. All Star players were also announced during the ceremony. Tournament play will begin June 17th for 8U to 11U teams and June 24th for 12U teams.
Volunteers and players were recognized by the league President David Smith. Smith hoped that all the players and fans enjoyed the new atmosphere this season. He plans to keep the energy alive and grow youth baseball in Tullahoma for years to come.