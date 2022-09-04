The top-seeded Reds advanced 1-0 following a pitcher’s duel with the Pink Sox while the Piñatas saw their season ended by the Brewers following a 5-3 contest as the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League gets closer to crowning a winner for its 2022 season.
Hoover fans 17, knocks in game winner
There was only run in the game and Matthew Wright was the Red who scored it off a double to right by Chevis Hoover in the bottom of the fourth in what turned out to be the game-winning shot. The Sox, while getting three runs to third base during the contest, were not able to get them 90 more feet to home plate. The reason was likely due to the fact the teams combined for three total hits on the night with the Sox accounting for two of them.
Jordan Walker and Dallas Bryan accounted for the two Sox hits with Bryan having a field day on the mound as he fanned 11 Reds during the six-inning affair. Bryan threw 75 pitches on the evening, 51 of which were strikes. However, despite his dominance on the mound, it was Chevis Hoover who got the win as he fanned 17 Sox while giving up just two hits. Hoover hurled 112 pitches from the mound, with 73 of those being strikes. And, to cement his status as game MVP, Hoover also accounted for the only hit of the night and knocked in the only run.
Brewers burst Piñatas dreams
The Piñatas led for half of an inning at the bottom of the first before the Brewers ripped away the lead for good thanks to a big third inning where they scored three runs on their way to advancing with a 5-3 win.
Gavin Elmore spotted his team an early lead when he stole home after reaching base on a walk. The Piñatas enjoyed the lead for only a short time as the Brewers responded in the top of the second when Maddin Reeves tapped home plate on a Piñata error, knotting the teams at one.
The third saw the Brewers get some breathing room as Luke Davidson reached on a single then was knocked in by a double to center off the bat of Vann Boyce. Reeves then singled to advance Boyce to third. Trevor Sanders took the place of Boyce at third, and was knocked in by a single by Daniel Reese. Reeves was then the beneficiary of the hitting-fest when he was knocked in by a double off the bat of Derrick Reese.
The third inning rally was part of a 12-hit game by the Brewers as they doubled up the Piñatas who had six hits from the dish. Luke Davidson was the beast for the Brew Crew as he went three-for-four with the stick. Maddin Reeves was two-for-four and Derrick Reese was two-for-two for the Brew.
Colton Gunn had the only multiple hit showing for the Piñatas as he went two-for-three.
Vann Boyce took the win on the hill as he fanned seven Piñatas while throwing 84 pitches. JD Parker took the L from the mound as he threw 117 pitches.