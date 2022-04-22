The Tullahoma Middle School baseball team advanced in the Central Tennessee Conference Tournament after defeating the North Middle School Gators 5-0. The Wildcats took the field following eighth grade recognition, and dominated the whole night. Lucas Reed threw a no hitter to shut out the Gators. Reed recorded 13 strikeouts and only missed throwing strikes on seven pitches during his seven-inning outing.
Reed started the game off strong on the mound with three strikeouts with 12 pitches.
The Wildcats were fired up in the first inning and scored three runs. Sam Bobo started the ‘Cats off with a single to right field. Alex Bobo followed him up with another single to left field. Reed filled the bases, as he walked down the line to first base. Phillip Lemmon took a pitch on a full count to walk in Sam Bobo. JD Schmisseur singled to left field to score Alex Bobo and Reed. Lemmon and Schmisseur advanced a base on the throw. The Wildcats finished the inning with bases loaded, but left the runners stranded.
The Wildcats were able to shut down the Gators once again in the secnd. Reed struck out the first batter looking. After an error by third baseman Ben Quick, the Gators had a runner at second base. Brycen Campbell and Alex Bobo made throws to first to get two outs to end the top of the second.
The ‘Cats were held scoreless in the bottom of the third inning and left two runners stranded.
The Wildcats were still strong on defense. Reed struck out the first batter. He then hit one batter to put a runner on first. As the runner was stealing, Phillip Lemmon launched the ball down to Alex Bobo for the tag for the second out. Campbell threw the ball to Schmisseur for the final out.
The Gators were able to retire the Wildcats with three quick outs in the next half of the inning.
Reed’s arm put away three batters in the top of the next inning to put the Wildcats back on the offensive side of the ball.
Sam Bobo walked down the line to first base. He advanced to second on a passed ball. Quick reached on an error. Lucas Reed singled to left field to score on Bobo. Lemmon hit into a fielder’s choice to put out Quick at third. Campbell lined out to center field to finish the inning.
Reed struck out another two batters, then made a play to first base for the third out.
The Wildcats were still eager to score during the bottom of the fifth. Lukas Taylor-Rodriguez walked down the line. Corbin Avan walked down the line after catcher interference. Both stole a base to put runners in scoring position. Alex Bobo put the ball in play and reached on an error. Taylor-Rodriguez scored to put the Wildcats ahead 5-0.
The Wildcats held the Gators scoreless and hitless for the rest of the game.
Tullahoma is set to compete in the CTC championship on Friday night. Results of this competition were unavailable at press time. Check future editions for the recap.