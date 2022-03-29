The Tullahoma Middle School baseball team recorded another district victory after run ruling Harris Middle School 13-0 Monday. Pitcher Lucas Reed handed out 10 strikeouts to the Eagles Monday night. Reed only had one hit against him the whole five innings.
The Tullahoma Wildcats were able to contain the Eagles through the first inning with a fly out to Brycen Campbell. Reed retired the next two batters with strikeouts.
The ‘Cats scored three runs in the first inning. Ben Quick, Alex Bobo and Reed all walked down the line to fill the bases. Quick chalked up the first run on a passed ball. Campbell singled to left field to score Bobo. JD Schmisseur knocked one to right field to score Reed. The Wildcats were up 3-0 at the end of the first.
Reed allowed one hit during the top of the second inning, but the Eagles left the runner stranded after a fly out to Ben Quick and then a strike out.
Lukas Taylor singled to get on base. Alex Bobo moved him to second with a single to shortstop. Reed walked down the line to fill the bases. Sam Bobo singled to center field to score Taylor. The Wildcats led 4-0 going into the third.
Reed struck out two more Eagles during the top of the third. Phillip Lemmon caught a fly ball to put the Wildcats back on offense.
The ‘Cats batted around during the third inning. Schmisseur started the ‘Cats off with a double to the left field fence. Lemmon walked down the line. Corbin Avans singled to left field to fill the bases. Taylor doubled to left field to score Schmisseur and Lemmon. Alex Bobo singled to fill the bases once again. Reed followed up with a double to the right center fence clearing the bases. Reed scored on a passed ball. Campbell walked down the line. Lemmon drove the ball to right field to score Campbell. The Wildcats added eight runs to their lead. The Eagles were down 12-0 going into the fourth inning.
Schmiisuer fielded the first out with a back handed grab to tag first base. Reed struck out the next batter. Reed then fielded a bunt and threw it to first for the third out.
The Wildcats scored one more point during the fourth inning. Beaux Saunders singled to left field. He advanced to second on a passed ball. Blake Melton then singled to right field and stole second base. Saunders sprinted to the plate on a passed ball. The Eagles ended the inning on a double play.
Campbell caught the first out of the fifth inning. Reed struck out two batters to end the game.
The Wildcats will play host to the Coffee County Red Raiders April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.