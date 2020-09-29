Weather didn’t dampen Tullahoma’s spirits Monday, as the girls’ golf team clinched its third-straight seat into the TSSAA State Tournament after winning the Region 4 Tournament in Murfreesboro.
Toward the end of the region tournament, play was suspended for an hour, as rain had accumulated at the course at Indian Hills. Golfers were able to resume play and the tournament concluded with the Lady Wildcats garnering the top spot.
“I’ve been very pleased with our team’s effort this year,” said THS Head Coach Barry Bishop. “They continue to get the best scores even when they don’t necessarily have the greatest round. If you saw any of the weather reports, it was sloppy for the last half of the round. I was really proud of the girls. They kept their nose to the course and played right on through.”
The Lady Wildcats combined to put up an overall score of 162 to lead the field of six teams. Tullahoma edged out second-place by two strokes, as Lawrence County put up a 164 during its round. Central Magnet placed third at 183, while Siegel finished fourth at 189. Lincoln County took fifth at 193, while Oakland rounded out the teams at 219.
Mallory TeVrucht led all girls during the region tournament, firing off a 78 during her 18-hole round. Second place went to Lawrence County’s Emma Rochelle at 81.
“Mallory played really well yesterday. I thought it was one of her best performances,” Bishop said. “She knows the caliber of her opponents because they all play together during summer tournaments and also throughout our high school season. She knows which players are capable of putting up good numbers. She stayed to her plan. I was really proud of both our girls and boys for really executing.”
Only the top team advanced its season, while three individual performers from the Region 4 Tournament will also compete at state. The TSSAA State Tournament will take place at WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester beginning Tuesday and concluding on Wednesday.
Rochelle will be part of the individual girls qualifying for the state tournament. Her teammate Lili Thompson will also be competing at state after turning in an 83, while Shelbyville’s Hannah Campbell also qualified with an 88.
After TeVrucht led the Lady Wildcats, Grae Hicks went on to put up an 84. Ava Catherine Banks carded an 86, although, her score did not reflect into Tullahoma’s final tally. In high school girls’ golf, a squads top two performers determine a team’s overall score.
With Tullahoma winning the region tournament, Banks has now qualified for the state tournament all four years. As a freshman, Banks qualified as an individual for the state tournament, before making it as part of a team the last three years.
“That’s something you just don’t see very often,” Bishop said. “Players will improve throughout their playing time and qualify as a junior and senior for the state tournament. Ava has worked at it. Very few players can say that they’ve played in the state tournament four years in a row.”
On the boys’ side, Tullahoma had four individuals compete at the region tournament. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, all of those players saw their seasons come to an end.
In the team standings, Oakland and Siegel needed to battle in a playoff to decide who went to the state tournament after each squad was tied at 335 after 18 holes. Oakland was able to notch the victory to secure its place into the state tournament. The Patriots were led by Garett Chumley who put up a 70 to lead the boys’ scores.
In the individual scores, Blackman’s Lofton McRee finished second overall with a 73. Siegel’s Ashton Stone and Lawrence County’s Eli White both turned in 78s.
Andrew Cardosi led Tullahoma and just missed the state tournament by two strokes after turning in an 80 during his round. Chase Wiley and Sebastian Aguirre each carded 91s for the Wildcats, while Isaac Lynch added a 110.
The TSSAA Large Class State Tournament will get underway at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and conclude on Wednesday. Bishop says he’s looking forward to the competition and can’t wait to see how the Lady Wildcats perform next week.
The last time that Tullahoma competed at WillowBrook Golf Course was back on Aug. 26 at the SunDrop Golden Classic Invitational. During that tournament, the Lady Wildcats finished as runner-up, totaling a score of 158.
“We had a pretty good game plan then. I know that everybody wants to make a little bit of tweaks so that they can put up a little bit of a better score,” Bishop said. “Thursday afternoon we will be over here practicing and probably practice more this weekend. The schedule for the state tournament is an official practice round on Monday before competition takes place Monday and Tuesday.”
Golfing on Tuesday is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. For more information about the TSSAA State Tournament, click here.