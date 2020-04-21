During the early part of this year, before spring sports were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles Roberts ensured that he would be able to extend his soccer career in college, signing his letter intent to play at Maryville College.
During an official visit to the school, Roberts said he knew that he wanted to join the Scots men’s soccer team. The Tullahoma senior was not only a standout on the soccer field, but also in the classroom as well and he said that he wanted to go somewhere that valued academics – which is a big reason why he wanted to head to Maryville College.
“Visiting the campus and meeting with the men’s soccer team several times, I quickly felt there was a family atmosphere and a tight bond between all the players,” Roberts said. “In addition to their outstanding soccer program, Maryville also offered great academics that will continue to challenge me.”
On their visits to Maryville College, Scots’ Head Coach Pepe Fernandez said that he was able to get to know Roberts and his family a little bit. After those interactions, he just felt like Roberts would fit in well with his program.
“He just fits our niche,” Fernandez said. “He is a really good player and a fantastic student. He’s the type of kid that you just want to be around. Those three factors are always really important to us. He just seems like a fantastic kid.”
During his time at Maryville, Roberts said that he plans on studying Mechanical Engineering under what he called the college’s “3/2 program.” That program will allow Roberts to study three years at Maryville College, before attending two years at an affiliated college to finish his degree.
According to Fernandez, while looking for good skill players on the field, he also wanted high-caliber students as well. That’s a big reason why the Maryville College coach is looking forward to getting Roberts in the fall.
“The academics are so important here at Maryville,” Fernandez said. “We’ve got a really great group of kids that are in very difficult majors that are succeeding academically and it’s important that we look for that type of kid. He just seems like just a very good fit for us.”
Despite losing key players at certain positions, Fernandez said that he has plenty of playmakers who will be returning to the Scots in the fall. However, he also said that he expects Roberts to come in and have an immediate impact and battle for a starting spot.
“We feel like he’s going to come in and be able to earn some playing time right away,” Fernandez said. “Figuring out exactly where he’s going to fit, we typically don’t recruit for a specific position all the time. We look for good soccer players, like Charles, and then try to fit them in and around the system we’re playing at that time.”
Before spring sports were officially canceled by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, Roberts said that he had been staying in shape. While receiving workout advice from his high school head coach, Richie Chadwick, Roberts said that he was also getting tips from his college coaches as well.
“These include individual workouts focusing on certain muscle groups, running, and most importantly keeping my foot on the ball as much as possible,” Roberts said.
While looking back at his high school career in Tullahoma, Roberts said there is one moment that stands out to him. During his junior season, the Wildcats were able to stun Page in the opening round of the District 11-AA Tournament. Tullahoma battled for a 2-1 victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
“We came together as a team, and that sense of accomplishment won’t be forgotten,” Roberts said.