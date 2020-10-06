There will be a new face on the sidelines for the West Middle School girls’ basketball team this coming year, as Fred Robinson takes over as the Lady Bobcats’ new head coach.
Robinson takes over for Christian Haile who coached the West girls’ team for one season. Since 2015, Robinson had been the head coach of the boys’ basketball team at West Wilson Middle School, before transferring to Tullahoma this year. He is currently a teacher’s aide in the behavior modification program that takes place out of both East and West middle schools.
“My wife is actually from Manchester. We have two boys and she wanted to be closer to home,” Robinson said. “We decided to move this way. I’ve been living in Manchester since September of last year. Driving back to Wilson County every day got kind of old.”
During the summer months, the Lady Bobcats began workouts for this coming season. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, it was hard for the new West coach to get a full view of his team.
“The summer was a little different mainly because we couldn’t scrimmage,” Robinson said. “All we could really do was condition and do drills where I had no more than 10 girls at a time. It was really hard to get a big picture of what I have as far as players and athletes.”
Over the last few months, Robinson learned that his players are devoted the game, something that he values.
“They are passionate about the game. That makes it really easy to coach when they are as passionate as I am,” Robinson said. “I think the hardest part about it is them getting used to what I want and what I’m looking for on the floor.”
According to Robinson, he asks his players one question, “What are you doing to get better?” He wants his players to continually work on their game even when they are not at practice.
“The work you put in behind the scenes matters,” Robinson said. “I don’t like to say that practice begins on a certain day. Practice and preparing for basketball never stops. There’s always something you can do to get better.
“Whether that’s watching game film, watching college players, just working out or something like that, there’s always something that a player can do behind the scenes that will help once the season begins.”
The West girls’ basketball team will open its season Oct. 26 when it hosts South. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.