The Tullahoma Wildcats saw the Rockets’ red glare in the opening round of the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic basketball tournament, losing a close 71-68 decision to Rockvale in a pitched battle between the hoops squads.
The tilt was close from the tip as the squads sparred in the first. Tullahoma’s Krys Uselton led his team in the first with a trio of field goals on his way to an 18-point performance, while Brody Melton pitched in five to the cause on his way to a 17 point showing on the night.
Down two after one period, the ‘Cats mounted a frenzied offensive attack on their guests after trailing 18-16 to begin the second. The second period proved to be Melton’s biggest quarter, as he bucketed seven for the home team while Will Partin stepped up with four points, and Jacob Dixon cashed in a 3-pointer from distance. The offensive output gave the ‘Cats a 32-29 advantage going into the locker room.
However, the Rockets came out on fire in the third period–almost literally, since someone pulled a fire alarm during the half, causing an extended delay in the game. Rockvale’s DeEric Patton was the hero for the visitors as he pulled nine out of his hat, while teammate Darryl Carlton added five to the pot. Ryan Scott led Tullahoma with five during the third while Uselton had four. However, their combination was not enough to hold their advantage, as the lead flip-flopped back to a three-point Rockvale advantage going into the final frame.
The fourth saw Uselton do what he could as he had five from the field and went three-for-four from the stripe. Partin chipped in four to the cause. However, on the other end, Malachi Long tore it up with eight points for the Rockets. Imari Dewberry added four, which was enough to make the fourth a push as both teams had 20, leaving the ‘Cats on the short end of a three-point loss.
Also marking the scorer’s book in the contest were Ryan Scott with 10 and Will Partin with nine. Jacob Dixon had eight and Jaiden Sanchez had four and Ethan Hargrove contributed two.
The win was Rockvale’s third of the season and their second win over Tullahoma, as they beat the ‘Cats 59-46 in the first game of the season when most of the Tullahoma hoops team was busy winning the Class 4A football championship. Tullahoma’s loss dropped them to 1-6 with their sole win a 63-60 nipping of Moore County.