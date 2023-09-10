The West Middle School sixth grade boys’ basketball team lost to the Westwood sixth grade team 23-21 Tuesday.
The Bobcats were led in scoring by Josh Vincent with 12, including three makes from downtown. Dominic Treuhaft had six points from hitting two 3-pointers. The Rockets were led on offense by Luke Christian with seven points, followed by Brock Christian with six.
Westwood scored first, then Treuhaft opened up the scoring for West by hitting his first 3. The Rockets scored two more buckets to go up 6-3. Vincent scored his first points on a 3-pointer to tie the game, before adding another 3 as time ran down in the first quarter to give the Bobcats a 9-6 lead after the period. L. Christian scored the first points in the second quarter and was fouled on the shot. He made the free throw to convert the and-one and tie the game at 9-9. Hayes Shemwell was fouled while shooting, he missed the first but made the second free throw. That gave Westwood the lead again 10-9. Eli Hibdon stole the ball and got a bucket to make it 11-10. Tanner Merritt got a steal and Treuhaft knocked in his second 3-pointer to take a 14-10 advantage less than a minute left in 2nd. West leads 14-10 at halftime.
Vincent scored the only basket for the Bobcats in the third quarter early after a couple of offensive rebounds for the Bobcats to make it 16-10. B. Christian shot two free throws and split them to make it 16-11. Shemwell got an offensive rebound and was fouled while shooting. He made the first, but missed the second so West still led 16-12 with 3:20 left in the third quarter. West took a timeout with 2:29 left in 3rd leading 16-12. B. Christian was fouled by Treuhaft while shooting with 35.5 seconds left in the quarter. He hit both of them to make it 16-14. Kayden Campbell hit a layup to tie the game with four seconds left in the third, so the game entered the fourth quarter tied at 16.
Jayden Behrendorff was fouled while shooting. He made the first shot but missed the second to give the Bobcats the 17-16 lead early in the final quarter. Merritt was hit while shooting a jumper on the wing and went to the line for two free throws. After the hard foul and fall he missed both shots. Shemwell scored another basket for Westwood to take the lead 18-17 with 4:15 remaining. West took a timeout with 3:47 left. L. Christian scored an easy bucket off of the inbounds play to give them a three point lead with 3:09 left. B. Christian hit a shot from long range to double the Rockets’ lead and make it 23-17 with 2:39 remaining. West called another timeout after a traveling call with Westwood still leading 23-17 with 1:29 left in game. Vincent hit nothing but net on a 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half with 1:04 on the clock. West took a timeout with 33.7 seconds left with possession of the ball still down 23-20. They missed a 3-point attempt and the ball went out of bounds in the corner by their bench with 17.2 seconds left. After Behrendorff stole the ball on the long pass and the Bobcats advanced it into the frontcourt, they took their last timeout with 6.2 seconds left. Vincent was fouled while attempting a game-tying 3 with 3.1 left. He made the first shot, but missed the second and West committed a lane violation on the third shot while trying to intentionally miss. Westwood called a timeout with 3.2 seconds left before they took the ball out from under West’s basket. The Bobcats were unable to steal the inbound pass and had to foul twice. Campbell went to the line for two shots with 0.4 seconds left. He missed both shots, but the time ran out before the Bobcats could heave a Hail Mary and Westwood won 23-21.