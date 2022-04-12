Tullahoma and Rockvale gave the scorekeeper a workout this past week as the teams combined for 29 runs in a high-scoring affair the Rockets won 18-11, completing a home-and-away series with the Wildcats.
The loss came despite Tullahoma outhitting its visitors 14 to 11. However, Tullahoma also led in another stat that proved to be a game changer, as the ‘Cats made six fielding errors, while the Rockets had a clean slate on defense.
The cat was out of the bag early for Tullahoma as they fell behind 8-0 in the top of the first as Tullahoma made four of its six errors in the first. The ‘Cats were able to counter a bit in the bottom of the second, as Colton Emory was able to single and work his way around the diamond to get scored by a Jaden Eggleston single. Eggleston was about to get in on a field’s choice. He was joined on the scoreboard by Owen Stroop and Joseph Duncan to complete the home half of the second. However, two Rocket runs in the third joined by six in the top half of the fourth made it a 16-4 deficit for the ‘Cats.
The home team was able to generate another four-run inning in the bottom of the fourth. Tomlin scored the firth run and was joined by Jayron Morris and DJ Dillehay, who all played small ball, working their way around the diamond. Evan Tomlin joined suit after being put on base when he was hit by a pitch. He took advantage of a pair of walks to get a free pass to home plate from third.
The final three runs of the evening came in the seventh, as Tullahoma trailed 18-8. Morris, Dillehay and Tomlin all scored to end the game.
The ‘Cats were led at the dish by Dillehay, who was a perfect four-for-four with the stick as he scored two runs and batted in two. Emory was three-for-five and accounted for three runs batted in, scoring one himself. Morris was three-for-five with a run and RBI, while Eggleston was two-for-two with an RBI.
The ‘Cats cleared out their bullpen for the high-scoring tilt, sending seven hurlers to toe the rubber and only Jake Martin pitching two innings. The entire staff was only able to fan three Rockets with Martin leading the pitch count with 36 offerings.
With the win, Rockvale swept Tullahoma after winning in their prior meeting that was contested in Murfreesboro, 10-3.