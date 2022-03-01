Stone Memorial rocked Tullahoma in the opening round of the regional tournament, sending the Wildcats home for the season with a 62-58 defeat despite a career night for Krys Uselton, who went for 23 on the evening.
The loss caps the 2021-22 season for the Wildcats, who finished with an 11-17 overall record and a 5-5 district mark. Their season started slow, as many members of the team were busy claiming a state championship on the gridiron before crossing back over to the hardwood.
The Wildcats were ambushed in the opening minutes of the game, as the Panthers pounced for 20 first quarter points, while Tullahoma could only counter with nine to start the show. Matthew Bilbrey proved a thorn in the Wildcat paw all night, as he went for 22 on the evening, seven of those coming in the first. Grant Chadwick splashed a three to lead his team in the first, accounting for a third of their overall output.
The Tullahoma offense got back on the rails in the second, outscoring the Panthers 12-11 thanks to five from Brody Melton, a pair of buckets by Joe Duncan and a three from DeAndre Jenkins. However, Bilbrey countered with a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Wildcats at arm’s length going into the locker room at the half.
The third belonged to Krys Usleton, as the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 19-15 to make a game out of it. Useleton accounted for 11 of his squad’s points in the third, his tally including a pair of shots from downtown, a pair of drives and a sink from the line. Ethan Hargrove added a three from long range to pull the ‘Cats to within six going into the fourth.
Uselton again was the man in the final frame and accounted for 12 of his team’s 18 points down the stretch. He made his living from the charity stripe, going seven-of-eight from the line while adding a shot from beyond the arc for good measure. However, Bilbrey was six-for-seven from the line himself on the other end, as free throw shooting proved to be the key to the game in the fourth. Jenkins’ pair of field goals and a shot from the key by Joe Duncan were not enough to overcome the Panthers, the loss ending the Wildcat season.