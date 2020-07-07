The Noon Rotary Challenge Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday at Lakewood Golf & Country Club. Registration will start at 12:15 p.m. with a shotgun start following at 1 p.m.
The tournament is a two-person scramble, which will be played in foursomes. This event is open to the public and those who are not a Lakewood member or a Rotarian will be eligible to participate.
Cost of entry is $150 per team. Proceeds will be donated to various charities for the local Rotary educational scholarships. Those needing to reserve carts, can do so by calling the Lakewood Pro Shop at 931-455-8606, extension 104.
For more information about the tournament, contact Pat Welsh at 615-406-2953. Mike Greene can also reached by email or phone at 931-455-3453 or at mgreene@lgmtins.com.