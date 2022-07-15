The Lonestars and defending champion Royals combined for 17 runs in just the third inning this past week in a clash of two top teams in the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League with the Royals coming out on top, 14-9.
The Royals had not surrendered a single run coming into the showdown with the Lonestars, beating the Mud Dogs 10-0 and the Braves 5-0 in their first two outings of the season. Meanwhile the Lonestars came into the matchup after beating the Piñatas 6-2.
It looked like it might be a Lonestar night after the top of the third inning as they club scored seven runs in their half of the inning. They came into the third down 4-2 to the champs; however Donnel Bailey began the rally as he worked his way around the base paths thanks to a host of fielding errors by the Royals. Blaine Elkins followed him around the diamond to ink the second run in the scorer’s book, crossing home thanks to a wild pitch. Blake Smith and Colby Presley were also able to work their way around the bags with Cole Tune, Dustin Thomas and Donavan Pearson summing up the scoring as each reached on singles and were batted around.
The 9-4 lead was short-lived as the Royals came out swinging in the bottom of the third with their first five batters, Josh Nave, Terrin Maupin, Jeff Riddle, Tyler Cavender and J.J. Webster all scoring.
The offensive barrage by both teams was enough to exhaust their bats the rest of the way as the game ended after five with the same score of 14-9.
The Royals out-hit the Lonestars 11-to-eight on the night but also committed six fielding errors compared to one by the Lonestars. The Lonestars had no batters with multiple hits and only Dylan Burney batted in more than one run as he accounted for two RBI. From the opposite dugout, Tyler Cavender was two-for-two with two RBI while J.J. Webster went two-for-four at the dish, knocking in four runs, the tally making him the league leader for RBI so far this season. Justin Hattler was two-for-two and Clark Carden was two-for-three for the Royals, with Carden also getting two RBI.
On the mound, Jacob Baker worked four innings but, thanks to fielding errors by his team, was pegged with only two of the nine earned runs as he struck out two Lonestars on 71 pitches. Donnel Bailey, Coby Presley and Cole Tune combined on the mound for the Lonestars with Bailey hurling 54 pitches.
In other action this past week, the Brewers got their season underway with a 7-5 win over the Pink Sox. The Brew Crew trailed going into the fourth inning as the Sox tallied five runs in the bottom of the third to ease ahead 5-4. The Brewers had scored the opening four runs of the night in the first inning. The go-head runs came on one-out runs scored by Shawn Stewart, Derrick. Reese and Bradly Chapin in the fourth. The game ended due to time limit at the end of the inning when the Sox were unable to respond.
The Brew Crew outhit the Sox four-to-two on the night with no batter from either team having multiple hits.
The Braves moved to 0-3 on the season with a 12-8 loss to the Mud Dogs after losing to the Pink Sox 11-3 in earlier action. The Braves were outhit 13-to-nine but held an 8-2 lead after two innings. However, the fifth proved to be the difference as the Mud Dogs plated seven runs to cement the victory.
Garrett Eldridge had a homerun for the winners as he accounted four one-third of his team’s runs with four RBI on a perfect three-for-three night with the stick. Meanwhile, for the Braves, Travis Wunderlin would not be outdone at the dish as he emptied the bases with a grand slam home run in the second and boasted five RBI on a two-for-three night in the losing effort. Wunderlin is second in the league in RBI thus far this season.