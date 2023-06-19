football rules.jpg

Several changes have been put into place for the 2023 NFHS Football Rules Book, most notably a change to Rule 10 which will eliminate excessive penalty enforcements for offensive fouls that occur behind the line of scrimmage in high school football.

This change in Rule 10-4 (Basic Spots) is one of seven revisions recommended by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Football Rules Committee at its January 8-10 meeting in Indianapolis. All changes were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors for the 2023 high school football season.