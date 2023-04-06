The middle school tennis teams kicked off the spring season with a victory over Westwood Middle School on March 23 by a final score of 11-3.
Both boys’ and girls’ doubles teams enjoyed a perfect record on the afternoon with wins from pairs: Bryce Archambault and Flynn Allen (7-5), Jaxon Rudder and Martin Brodsky (6-2), Catherine Barnett and Annabelle Close (6-2), Ella Matthews and Addy Knight (6-2).
In exhibition doubles, pairs: Logan Close and James Mazur (4-2), and Leonora Pate and Josie Stevens (4-4, 7-2) enjoyed their first victories of the season.
In singles, the combined 7-3 record on the day was highlighted with wins on the boys’ side from #1 Archambault (7-5), #2 Allen (6-2), #4 Brodsky (6-1), and #5 Dylan Bruscato (7-5), and from the girls’ side, wins from #1 Barnett (6-1), #3 Matthews (6-0), and #4 Knight (6-4).
The varsity boys’ and girls’ tennis teams kicked off the spring season with a pair of scrimmage matches on March 6 and 7. On March 6, the Mountain Lions hosted Shelbyville High School.
The boys’ team earned a commanding 6-1 win with singles victories from #2 Elijah Stark, # 3 Lee Gottlieb, #4 Grayson Cleveland, and #5 Cameron Crawford.
The boys’ doubles teams of William Hernandez/Stark (#1) and Cleveland/Gottlieb (#2) added two additional wins. In addition, Crawford/Ronny Ishimwe earned an exhibition win at #3 doubles.
The girls’ varsity team came up a little short against Shelbyville, falling 5-2. Lacy Conley (#3) and Vie Virkhaus (#5) earned the two wins for the Mountain Lions.
On March 7, SAS traveled to Chattanooga Christian School. Both boys’ and girls’ teams fell to the CCS teams, but the teams fought hard and played strong tennis.
On Monday, March 27, the varsity teams were in action for their first regular season match, hosting Franklin County High School. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams won 7 - 0. Captains Will Hernandez and Laura Crigger led the way with both singles and doubles wins as SAS marched on with the shutout.
Head Coach Kelley Black commented, “The middle school and varsity teams have been working hard on the court since the first day of practice, and that hard work was evident in our opening matches. We look forward to a successful season!”