3A - SAS logo.jpg

The middle school tennis teams kicked off the spring season with a victory over Westwood Middle School on March 23 by a final score of 11-3.

Both boys’ and girls’ doubles teams enjoyed a perfect record on the afternoon with wins from pairs: Bryce Archambault and Flynn Allen (7-5), Jaxon Rudder and Martin Brodsky (6-2), Catherine Barnett and Annabelle Close (6-2), Ella Matthews and Addy Knight (6-2).