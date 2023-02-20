Julius Scearce

The Motlow Bucks baseball team split four games in Millington over the weekend, finishing with a 6-5 win over Northwest Shoals (AL) on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Motlow sophomore Julius Scearce was named the TCCAA Player of the Week for his performance. Scearce hit .692 for the week and drew five bases on balls and stole three bases.

