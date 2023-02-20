The Motlow Bucks baseball team split four games in Millington over the weekend, finishing with a 6-5 win over Northwest Shoals (AL) on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Motlow sophomore Julius Scearce was named the TCCAA Player of the Week for his performance. Scearce hit .692 for the week and drew five bases on balls and stole three bases.
The Bucks (3-5) will travel to Niceville, FL, for a three-game series against Northwest Florida State this weekend. Saturday's single game starts at noon.
Motlow will open its home schedule when it hosts Henry Ford College for a noon doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Driver Baseball Complex on the Moore County campus. Admission is free.
Motlow jumped on Northwest Shoals pitching early, scoring four runs in the first inning and one more in the second to lead 5-0.
Northwest fought back, scoring five in the top of the third inning. Motlow pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the fourth, and Bucks pitching held Northwest scoreless the rest of the way.
Caden Alvey got the win on the mound for Motlow, allowing five runs and seven hits with six strikeouts in four innings of work. Griffin Meeker picked up the save, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts over the final three innings.
Shortstop Irvin Hernandez led Motlow from his leadoff spot, collecting three hits and scoring two runs. Julius Scearce continued his hot hitting with a triple and two runs scored. Grant Godwin had two runs batted in. Jackson Cauthron added a double and drove in a run.
For the season so far, Scearce leads the Bucks with a .526 batting average along with two home runs, four RBI, and three stolen bases. Hernandez is hitting .429 with three RBI, and Gabe Sibert has a home run and five runs batted in.
Ryder Morey leads the Bucks pitching staff. In three relief appearances totaling 6.2 innings, Morey has eight strikeouts and has allowing only three hits and no earned runs.