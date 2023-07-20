TSSAA-Logo-on-Teal-Dimples

The Legislative Council met via a virtual meeting on Thursday, July 13 to take action on six proposed changes to the bylaws. Several clarifications were made to existing rules, but two of the approved changes were related to unsportsmanlike conduct by spectators.

The Council added language allowing the association to fine a school a minimum of $250 when it has a fan ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during a contest. The new rule also includes the possibility of other non-monetary disciplinary action, including but not limited to probation and/or restrictive probation for the entire athletic program. The section states: