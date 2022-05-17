Tullahoma High School sophomore Ashley Scott captured her fifth career Tennessee State National Archery In The Schools Program (NASP) Title last month, and she did it in dominating style.
During her first-place performance, Scott scored 290 out of a possible 300 points during the Tennessee State NASP Bullseye Tournament. Her performance placed her first out of 1,314 total competitors and allowed her to take the top spot among 365 high school students participating in the tournament.
“I felt good heading into the State Tournament because I had been practicing with excellent scores. I had participated in two White County tournaments before the State Tournament, but I wasn’t sure how well I needed to shoot to place. Once I finished, I felt confident because 290 is what I had been scoring in practice. I felt it was enough to place, but I did not think it was enough to take first place. When they announced the awards, I was surprised to hear that I finished first in the state and first overall. Personally, I thought my performance was okay, but I knew I could perform better.”
According to Scott, she was not planning on competing at this year’s State Tournament. Instead, she was focused on helping other archers reach their goals, as she and her sister, Emily, are currently assistant coaches at College Street Elementary School in Manchester.
“The head coach at College Street, Andrea Schwer, talked me into shooting again. I was mostly going to compete at the State Tournament for fun, but I ended up with another State Title. My motivation comes from the kids that my sister and I work with at College Street. The majority of them look up to me as an archer. I really enjoy coaching just as much as I do shooting. One day, I hope to become certified as a head coach.”
For her winnings at this year’s State Tournament, Scott received a trophy and a new Genesis bow, the third that she has accrued for her first-place performances. However, she continues to use the bow that she started archery with as a third-grade student at East Lincoln Elementary School.
“My current bow just holds sentimental value,” Scott said. “Archery is a passion, and I enjoy the competition. When I was younger, I thought it would be something that I would do for a few years and be done with it. I never expected it to take me as far as it has, but I thank my younger self every day for deciding to get into the sport. I definitely won’t be getting out of archery anytime soon. I still have a strong connection with archery, and I definitely want to make an impact on those students who took the same path that I did.”
Typically, Scott would be taking part in the National Tournament, but she will not be participating this year. Instead, she will watch her sister receive her high school diploma from Chesnut Ridge Academy in Fayetteville. While Scott is a little disappointed that she can’t travel to Nationals this year, she stated, “There’s always next year.” Her high school principal agreed and said he cannot wait to see what the future holds for Scott.
“Ashley has performed at the highest level of archery for so long now,” said Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick. “Her passion for the sport is tremendous and has fueled her commitment to being a strong advocate and teaching instructor for archery. I am anxious and excited to see archery grow at THS and throughout our community.”
For her performance at the State Tournament, Scott will be honored by the TCS Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday night, May 17.