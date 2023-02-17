Ashley Scott.JPG

Tullahoma High School junior Ashley Scott recently took first place in the Young Adult Barebow division at the Scholastic 3-D Archery National Finals held in Las Vegas.

 Photo provided

Since her elementary school days at East Lincoln, Ashley Scott has dominated at archery, winning multiple state and national titles. Earlier this month, she added another title to her collection by winning the national championship in the Young Adult Barebow division at the Scholastic 3-D Archery National Finals held in Las Vegas.

“Knowing that I am able to add another national title to my résumé makes me want to keep pursuing this dream of mine,” Scott said. “It is also a really good confidence booster for my upcoming tournaments that I’m excited to compete in.”

Tags

Recommended for you