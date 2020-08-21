Ryan Scott made the most of his first varsity start, as the quarterback threw for three touchdowns, helping lead Tullahoma to a 38-13 season-opening win over Shelbyville at home Thursday night.
Scott wasn’t the only one with three scores on the night, as teammate Jakobe Thomas added three touchdowns of his own. Scott and Thomas connected for a 60-yard score in the first quarter, before Thomas had a pair of touchdowns on short runs later in the ballgame.
Tullahoma quickly gained control against Shelbyville, after Scott hit Brody Melton for a 61-yard score just three plays into Thursday night’s ballgame. The junior quarterback followed with a 60-yard strike to Thomas and just before halftime, he found Joe Duncan for a 50-yard touchdown, giving Tullahoma a 28-13 lead at halftime.
Scott completed five of his nine pass attempts for 187 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. He added 30 rushing yards on seven carries in the victory.
“I’m so proud of him [Scott],” said Wildcats’ Head Coach John Olive. “There were no scrimmages this year and he stepped up really big tonight. He’s a passer, but he’s also athletic and a playmaker. I think he’ll do nothing but get better and better as we go through this season.
“He wants to be good and I think he has a chance to be good. This was a great first start for him.”
Once Tullahoma got the scoring started, Shelbyville answered back with a touchdown drive to tie the game at 7. Golden Eagles’ quarterback Kade Cunningham found the end zone from 6 yards out with 5:08 remaining in the opening quarter.
Just before the end of the first period, Tullahoma pulled back in front, a lead it would keep for good, after Scott and Thomas scored on the long pass play. That was the first of three-straight scores from the Wildcats.
Thomas followed that with a 2-yard touchdown run on Tullahoma’s next possession, giving his team a 21-7 lead with 7:05 left before halftime. Scott added his 50-yard touchdown to Duncan, putting the Wildcats in front 28-7 with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter.
Shelbyville tacked on another score just before halftime to cut into its deficit. Cunningham hit Lakota Young for a 79-yard touchdown reception with 2:48 left before halftime. The extra-point attempt was no good, as the Golden Eagles trailed 28-13 at the break.
Tullahoma added the final two scores of the game. The first of those points came on a 31-yard field goal by Justus Chadwick to put the Wildcats in front 31-13 with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
Chadwick did all of the kicking for THS on Thursday, including seven kickoffs, which all went into the end zone for touchbacks. The junior kicker also had two punts for an average of 41 yards and was perfect on his five extra-point attempts.
“He is an absolute awesome weapon to have," Olive said. "We haven’t had a kicker like that who could kick it into the end zone over-and-over again like that. In fact, I don’t know if we have had anybody who could do the kickoffs to the end zone like that over-and-over again.”
Tullahoma’s final score of the game came on another 2-yard run by Thomas to give the Wildcats a 38-13 lead with 8:40 remaining on the clock. Thomas finished his night with 84 rushing yards and three total scores.
As a team, the Wildcats collected 359 total yards of offense, 187 of those came from passing and 172 on rushing. Shelbyville was held to 282 yards, 161 of which came through the air and 121 on the ground.
“I was proud of our team,” Olive said. “I was proud that we didn’t turn the ball over and make a silly mistake or a pre-snap mistake… We as coaches are proud of them.
Tullahoma (1-0) is next scheduled to host Coffee County in the Annual Coffee Pot Game on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.