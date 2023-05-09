James Sells.jpg

James Sells

Former Tullahoma Wildcat James Sells continued picking up accolades for his work on the mound at MTSU as he was named Pitcher of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association just weeks after being tabbed as Conference USA Pitcher of the Week.

Tennessee’s Christian Scott and Middle Tennessee’s James Sells were named the baseball Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association for their efforts in contests from April 24-30.

