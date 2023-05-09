Former Tullahoma Wildcat James Sells continued picking up accolades for his work on the mound at MTSU as he was named Pitcher of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association just weeks after being tabbed as Conference USA Pitcher of the Week.
Scott batted .600 (6-for-10) with two home runs, eight runs scored and nine RBI along with five walks in four games for the Vols. The Clarksville native started the week with a 2-for-2 effort with three runs and four RBIs against Bellarmine, including a three-run homer and an RBI single.
The senior collected a two-run single and scored a run in the first of a three-game series against Mississippi State and posted a single, two runs scored and two walks in the second contest versus the Bulldogs. He was 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in the final game against MSU.
Scott is hitting .295 with four doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs and 23 runs scored in 42 games (24 starts) this season for Tennessee.
Sells tossed six shutout innings of relief against Louisiana Tech in the series finale and worked 6.1 scoreless innings in two outings for the week, both versus the Bulldogs.
The Winchester native got the final out in a 12-8 Blue Raider victory in the second game of the series against Tech. The sophomore right-hander then pitched scoreless frames in the series finale, allowing five hits with one walk and six strikeouts, retiring the side in order in the fifth and sixth innings.
Sells has a 2-3 mark this season in 20 appearances, all in relief, working 47.1 innings while allowing 16 walks with 36 strikeouts.
Local product James Sells had also been tabbed Conference USA Pitcher of the Week for his appearances on April 6-8 at WKU, hurling for the MTSU Blue Raiders.
The sophomore from Winchester who played for the Tullahoma Wildcats in high school, came out of the bullpen in all three games for Middle Tennessee baseball to earn saves against the Hilltoppers, as the Blue Raiders secured a three-game series sweep over their rivals in the Bluegrass State.
On Thursday's series opener, Sells recorded the final four outs and retired the side in order in the ninth to clinch a 6-3 win. The righty once again registered a four-out save Friday night, recording a pair of strikeouts and stranding the tying runners in scoring position as the Blue Raiders clinched the series with a 2-0 victory.
While pitching for Tullahoma High School, he threw a no hitter and gave himself run support by driving in the only two runs of the game back on April 24, 2019.