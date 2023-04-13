Sells.jpg

James Sells

Local product James Sells has been tabbed Conference USA Pitcher of the Week for his appearances on April 6-8 at WKU, hurling for the MTSU Blue Raiders.

The sophomore from Winchester who played for the Tullahoma Wildcats in high school, came out of the bullpen in all three games for Middle Tennessee baseball to earn saves against the Hilltoppers, as the Blue Raiders secured a three-game series sweep over their rivals in the Bluegrass State.

