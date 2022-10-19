The 56th Annual Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl will feature four teams according to the Tullahoma Lions Club. In front Sally Hoehl and Carl Webster; from back Tullahoma News Publisher Keith Ponder, Richard Kulp, Mark Faber, John Mason, Jim Watson, President Michael Cunningham, Team Selection Woody Reasonover, Jasper Smith, Bill Comer and John Brandon.
The 56th Annual Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl freshmen football game will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Wilkins Stadium in Tullahoma. This year we feature two of the top junior varsity football teams in the mid-state area and two of the top freshmen teams.
The first game will start at 6 p.m. when the Shelbyville Golden Eagles face the Oakland Patriots. The second game will start at 8 p.m. when the Nolensville Knights face off against the Tullahoma Wildcats. Coaches are: Josh Harris, Oakland: Jud Dryden, Shelbyville; Christopher Potts, Shelbyville; and Maurice Shaw, Tullahoma.
The Lions Bowl originated in 1965 and was sponsored by the Tullahoma Civic and Service Council. The Tullahoma Lions Club assumed full sponsorship in 1970. Sleepy McKenzie was one of the bowl’s originators and continued leading the bowl team through 2006. Bill Comer served as the bowl chairman from 2007 through 2019 and Mike Cunningham began his reign as Chairman in 2021.
During the early years, there were no TSSAA playoffs, and the bowls were the only post-season rewards for teams with outstanding records. After the playoff system was implemented, the bowls continued to operate successfully since only the top teams in a district participate in the playoffs, leaving ample teams with seven or more wins (the TSSAA requirement at that time) to fill the bowl slots. Eventually, the TSSAA increased participation in the playoffs to the point that only a few teams across the state were available for the bowls. Clester Winningham, Tullahoma freshmen football coach at the time, suggested that the Lions Bowl format be changed to feature freshmen teams. This was done in 1997 and was highly successful. Today, the bowl is widely recognized across the mid-state area as an effective and meaningful reward for high school non-varsity football teams.
In June of 2011, The Tullahoma Lions Bowl was renamed the Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl. This was done in memory of Dr. Frank Semmes who almost single-handily produced the Lions Bowl printed program from the time the Lions Club assumed sponsorship until his death in early 2011, and James “Sleepy” McKenzie who was one of the original founders of the bowl and chaired the bowl from its inception until 2006.
Proceeds from the game received by the Tullahoma Lions Club are used to support the club’s Sight Conservation Program which purchases eyeglasses and provides surgery for needy citizens of the local area. The participating schools keep funds from their sale of advanced tickets.
Members of the bowl committee for 2022 are: Mike Cunningham, chairman; Woody Reasonover, team selection; Carl Webster facilities and pre-game coordination; Dick Kulp Printed program development and DVD sales; Don Jones, concessions; J. Ray Joellenbeck, tickets; and Jasper Smith and John Brandon, gates. Mike Cunningham is the current president of the Tullahoma Lions Club.
The primary sponsor of this year’s bowl is Lakeway Publishers, Inc. The Tullahoma Lions Club is pleased to have Lakeway Publishing and The Tullahoma News participate in the bowl sponsorship along with all the other area businesses that have bought ads in the game program.