2A - 2022 Lions Bowl.JPG

The 56th Annual Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl will feature four teams according to the Tullahoma Lions Club. In front Sally Hoehl and Carl Webster; from back Tullahoma News Publisher Keith Ponder, Richard Kulp, Mark Faber, John Mason, Jim Watson, President Michael Cunningham, Team Selection Woody Reasonover, Jasper Smith, Bill Comer and John Brandon.

 Kyle Murphy photo

The 56th Annual Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl freshmen football game will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Wilkins Stadium in Tullahoma. This year we feature two of the top junior varsity football teams in the mid-state area and two of the top freshmen teams.

The first game will start at 6 p.m. when the Shelbyville Golden Eagles face the Oakland Patriots. The second game will start at 8 p.m. when the Nolensville Knights face off against the Tullahoma Wildcats. Coaches are: Josh Harris, Oakland: Jud Dryden, Shelbyville; Christopher Potts, Shelbyville; and Maurice Shaw, Tullahoma.