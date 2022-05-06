On April 4, the varsity tennis teams traveled to play Warren County High School. The girls’ team dominated Warren County in a 7-0 victory. Contributing wins were #1 Emma Greer, #2 Laura Crigger, #3 Matti von Friesen, #4 Maple Landis-Browne, and #5 Lacy Conley. In exhibition play, Conley and Emily Bailey won at #3 doubles, Audrey Ward and Charlotte Donworth won at #4 doubles, and Sanaya Cody and Ava Rowe won at #5 doubles.
The boys’ team lost a hard-fought match 3-4. #1 Will Hernandez and #2 Grayson Cleveland contributed singles wins, and Hernandez and Cleveland teamed up to add a win at #1 doubles. On April 7, SAS traveled to Chattanooga Christian School. The CCS team was powerful and deep. The girls’ team lost 1-6, and the boys’ team lost 0-7. #1 singles player Emma Greer had the sole win for the day.
Next, was a district match up on April 12 against Boyd Buchanan. The girls’ team edged out Boyd Buchanan 4-3. SAS had singles wins at #1 Emma Greer, #2 Laura Crigger, and #3 Matti von Friesen. Greer and Crigger then teamed up at #1 doubles to clinch the team win. The boys’ team lost 2-5. Elijah Stark contributed a win at #3 singles, and the #2 doubles team of Domas Gintautas and Grayson Cleveland enjoyed an exciting 9-7 victory. On April 18, SAS hosted Tullahoma High School.
The girls’ team earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory with Emma Greer (#1), Laura Crigger (#2), Maple Landis-Browne (#4), and Audrey Ward (#5) earning wins. The boys’ team fell 2-5. Elijah Stark won at #3 singles, and Stark and Will Hernandez won at #1 doubles.
On April 19, SAS traveled to Grace Baptist Academy for a district match-up. The girls’ team enjoyed a 5-2 victory with wins from Crigger, von Friesen, Landis-Browne, and Conley in singles and von Friesen/Landis-Browne in doubles. Conley and Emily Bailey added a doubles win in exhibition play. The boys’ team had close matches but ultimately fell 2-5. Cleveland and Stark won at #2 and #3 singles, respectively. On April 21, SAS hosted rival Webb School Bell Buckle.
In an exciting match, the girls’ team captured a 5-2 win. Greer, von Friesen, and Conley won at #1, #3, and #5 singles, respectively. With a 3-2 lead going into doubles, the #1 doubles team of Greer and Crigger secured the win in a 9-7 battle. Then, von Friesen and Landis-Browne battled back for a 9-7 victory. The boys’ team played hard against the more experienced Webb team but fell 0-7. SAS finishes out its regular season competition on April 26 and 28 at home against district foes. The SAS girls are 5-2 on the season, and the boys are 0-7.
On Wednesday, April 13, the SAS middle school tennis team hosted Webb School Bell Buckle. The girls' team won 4-3. SAS had singles wins from Annabelle Close at #2, Keziah Ingeli at #3, and Ketiah Inganji at #4. In addition, the #2 doubles team of Ingeli and Inganji had a commanding 6-0 win. Finally, the exhibition #3 doubles team of Catherine Barnett and Ella Matthews enjoyed a hard-fought 7-5 victory. The boy's team lost 1-6. Dylan Bruscato and Ayden Allen came up just short at #2 doubles falling 4-6. Catherine Barnett earned a win for the boys' team playing in the #5 singles position.
On Thursday, April 14, the team traveled to play Winchester Christian Academy. The girls team dropped only 4 games total in that match in a commanding 7-0 win. Contributing wins were Vie Virkhaus, Annabelle Close, Keziah Ingeli, Ketiah Inganji, and Catherine Barnett. The boys’ team lost 0-7. Martin Brodsky contributed a singles exhibition win.
The next week on Tuesday, April 19, SAS hosted Winchester Christian Academy. The girls’ team topped WCA again 7-0. Addy Knight and Catherine Barnett added an exhibition win at #3 doubles. The boys’ team improved over their previous performance against WCA, falling 2-5. Jack Sherrill enjoyed a commanding 6-0 win at #2 singles and Dylan Bruscato added one more at #4 singles with a score of 6-3. Martin Brodsky contributed a hard-fought exhibition singles 7-5 win.
On April 20, the middle school team traveled to Manchester to play Westwood Middle School. The girls’ team came out on top 5-2. SAS had singles wins at #1 Vie Virkhaus, #4 Ketiah Inganji, and #5 Catherine Barnett. SAS swept the doubles matches with wins at #1 (Virkhaus and Annabelle Close) and #2 (Inganji and Keziah Ingeli). Barnett and Lily Camp added a win in exhibition play at #3 doubles. The boys’ team dropped their match 0-7. #1 and #2 players Martin Brodsky and Jack Sherrill played close singles matches.