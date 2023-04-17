On April 10, the St. Andrew’s-Sewanee girls’ and boys’ teams hosted district rival Boyd Buchanan School. The SAS teams dropped both doubles matches before mounting a comeback during singles play. Unfortunately, it was not enough, and Boyd Buchannan took both matches with a 5 - 2 score. Highlights from the day included wins at #2 singles (Lacy Conley) and #5 singles (Vie Virkhaus) on the girls’ side and #3 singles (Lee Gottlieb) and #4 singles (Cameron Crawford) on the boys’ side. The SAS girls’ team is 3 - 1 on the season, and the boys’ team is 1 -3. The SAS teams travel to Murfreesboro on April 14 & 15 for the Oakland Invitational.
The SAS middle school teams traveled to The Webb School in Bell Buckle on April 4. The girls’ team dominated Webb 7-0, while the boys’ team dropped a close 3-4 decision that came down to a tiebreaker. Boys’ team highlights included wins at #3 singles (Martin Brodsky) and #4 singles (Dylan Bruscato), as well as a #2 doubles victory from Brodsky and Bruscato. The girls’ team dropped only 6 games total on the day out of seven matches. Additionally, the Mountain Lions enjoyed exhibition wins from Josie Stevens at #6 singles and Stevens and Leonora Pate at #3 doubles. On April 10, the SAS middle school boys’ and girls’ teams hosted Westwood Middle School. Both teams took control early and never looked back. The boys’ team topped Westwood 6 -1, while the girls’ team achieved another shutout 7-0. Two SAS players remain undefeated on the season: #1 Catherine Barnett and #3 Martin Brodsky. Both middle school teams are now 3 - 1 on the season. Next up for the Mountain Lions is Winchester Christian Academy on April 18 at SAS.