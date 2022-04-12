The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats split the series Monday night with the Franklin County Rebelettes. The Lady ‘Cats dominated in the first game to win 7-1. The Rebelettes gained the lead back during the final inning of the second game to draw the split, 5-4.
Amaya Sharp threw a no-hitter against the Rebelettes during the first game. Sharp walked three batters down the line, but only allowed one run.
The Lady ‘Cats grabbed an early lead in the bottom of the first, scoring five runs. Addie Norman walked down the line to first. Ellie Simpson was hit by a pitch and walked down the line. Kaitlynn Gattis singled to left field and advanced to second on the throw. Gattis scored both Norman and Simpson. Miaha Johnson walked down the line to first. Bella Norman took her spot as courtesy runner. Sharp followed her down the line to fill the bases. Lizzy Sharpton took Sharp's place at first. KK Campbell singled up the middle to score Gattis and keep the bases full. Taylor Brinkley grounded out to the pitcher but Bella Norman scored on the throw. Sharpton scored on an error by the first baseman. The Lady ‘Cats kept Campbell stranded as the inning concluded. The Lady Wildcats had a 5-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
Sharp was able to put the ball in play for a line out to Addye Norman at shortstop. Then Sharp stuck out two hitters to put the Lady ‘Cats on the offensive side of the ball again.
Addye Norman singled up the middle to put herself at first base. Simpson sacrificed to the pitcher to advance Norman to second. Gattis knocked the ball to the right field fence for a double that scored Norman. Sharp grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base. Gattis scored, and Sharp advanced to second on an error. Tullahoma was ahead 7-0 going into the third inning.
The Lady ‘Cats were able to hold the Rebelettes scoreless until the top of the fifth. Sharp hit two batters and walked another. Franklin County scored their only run on a wild pitch.
The second game of the double header came down to the last play. The Rebelettes stole the win on a walk off double.
Tullahoma was the first on the board. Addye Norman tripled to left field to start the game off. Simpson walked down the line to first base, but was caught stealing third. Norman scored off of a wild pitch. Gattis was walked. Johnson singled to center field. Gattis scored on a wild pitch, and Campbell walked down the line to first base. The Lady ‘Cats were up 2-0 at the end of the half inning.
Sharp was able to hold the Rebelettes off during the first inning with three strikeouts.
Maggie Lynch walked down the line to first base to put a runner on for the Lady Wildcats. Addye Norman doubled to left field to score Lynch. Norman was left stranded. Tullahoma led 3-0 going into the bottom of the second.
The Rebelettes’ bats warmed up during the second inning with two hits and two runs. The Rebelettes trailed 3-2 at the end of two.
The Lady ‘Cats left the bases loaded during the top of the third inning, but bounced back in the top of the fourth to score another run. Simpson singled to right field. Gattis tripled to right field to score Simpson. The Lady Wildcats were ahead 4-2 going into the bottom of the fourth.
The Rebelettes were able to put another run on the board when a homer was hit to left field to start the bottom of the inning.
The Lady ‘Cats were held scoreless for the rest of the game with three quick outs in the top of the fifth.
The Rebelettes stole the lead in the final half inning. Sharp walked a batter down the line. Another batter reached on an error. A double through the middle scored both runners for the Rebelettes to win the game 5-4.
Sharp allowed five hits throughout the night, and served up 10 strikeouts. Gattis accounted for four hits for the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady ‘Cats will play host to Harris Middle School Friday for eighth grade recognition night. Junior Varsity is set to start at 5 p.m. The eighth grade ceremony will take place between the games, and Varsity will start directly after the ceremony is completed.