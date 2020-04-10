As a two-time state medalist, Tullahoma High School senior Destiny Shelton had her options on where she wanted to attend school next year. At the end of March, Shelton officially committed to Indiana Tech in order to continue her wrestling career at the collegiate level.
“Indiana Tech was just one of the many schools,” Shelton said. “The coach there really stood out to me. I just really like the way Paul [Rademacher] teaches the team and I want to see what I can achieve the next four years.”
This past season, Shelton was coming off of a fifth-place effort in the 103-pound weight class at the TSSAA State Championships back in February. As a junior, Shelton also placed fifth in the same classification.
In order to continually get better, Shelton took it upon herself and traveled to compete in several tournaments and work at different camps. According to her high school head coach, that desire to achieve greatness is what makes Shelton special.
“She’s always been a leader for the boys and the girls in that, because she’s not going to just sit at home and wait for the opportunities to come to her,” said THS Head Coach Jenna Morris. “She’s going to go find them. She won the region championship as a junior, and I know that made her even hungrier. She went out and kept doing her things in the offseason and found opportunities outside of Tullahoma.”
That work paid off with Shelton becoming an All-American and an Iron Man Champion. She also got to battle against some of the premier wrestlers in the country, competing in Fargo at the USA Freestyle and Greco National Tournament.
During one of those road trips, Shelton got the opportunity to work and meet with Indiana Tech Head Coach Paul Rademacher. After watching her on the mats, the Warriors’ coach said he could see the talent that Shelton possesses.
“From what I’ve seen, Destiny’s a hard worker,” Rademacher said. “I got to work with her at an event in Indianapolis back in October and I got to watch her wrestle in person and kind of see how she reacted to the way I coached. I liked her work ethic and I liked the effort she put in. As the season went on for her, I could see that she was getting better every week. So, that told me that she was coachable with her coaches at home and the fact that she was putting in work to make her craft better and make herself better at wrestling.”
This coming season will mark the first for the Indiana Tech women’s wrestling program. While building his first recruiting class, Rademacher said he was focused on talent more so than grapplers with a premier record.
“I look for athleticism more than I look for results,” Rademacher said. “Some of the ways they move, some of the different things like that are as important are more important than results. I know I can coach the athletes to get the results if they’re coachable, if they have the right attitude and if they have the right athletic ability.
“To me, it’s more about how they move and whether or not they hold the traits that I think are important for wrestling, whether that’s balance, whether that’s explosive movements and some of the things like that. A lot of it is attitude, and Destiny has a great attitude. I’m excited to have her, for sure.”
According to her high school head coach, Shelton isn’t the most vocal athlete. However, she’s a leader by example – something that is going to be missing from the Tullahoma program next year.
“Destiny is pretty quiet,” Morris said. “She’s not a major vocal leader, just because that’s not who she is. She’s just a quiet kid. She led by action a lot of times and her leadership is irreplaceable in that regard. Those are the types of leaders I like, those who lead by action. I think she’ll do the same there at Indiana Tech. I think her actions will speak for her there.”
While school is out of session, Shelton said that she is continuing to put in work away from the mats. According to her, she is working out three times a day, doing a mixture of workouts. She had plans to compete in Colorado, New York and Fargo. However, those tournaments are not expected to occur amidst COVID-19 (Corona) concerns.
While she’ll be leaving Tullahoma, Shelton said she can’t wait to get on campus at Indiana Tech and make new friends and branch out as a person. She added that she plans on studying criminal and justice and forensic science.