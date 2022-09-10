The Shelbyville Shovels took the Tullahoma Men’s League Baseball crown from the Royals in an 11-1 victory in the championship game Thursday evening, dethroning the defending champions.
The Royals scored their first and only run during the first inning off of an error by the Shovels. The Shovels put up two runs in the first inning. After four walks, Kyle Davidson stepped on home plate. With bases loaded, Jay Blackburn singled to third base to score David Pearson. The Shovels led 2-1 at the end of the first inning.
The Royals were sat down in order during the top of the second.
The Shovels were on a roll at the dish and put up five runs during the bottom of the inning. McCade Miller singled to left field. Davidson grounded into a fielder's choice to second base, and Miller was called out at second. Logan Underhill doubled to the opposite side of the field. With runners on first and third, Dylan Roller stepped into the box. Kalen Thompson pitched two wild pitches and both Davidson and Underhill scored to put the Shovels on top 4-1. Roller watched four balls and walked down the line to first base. Jacob Price hit a two run moonshot over the left field fence. The Shovels led 6-1 at the end of the second inning.
The Royals were still struggling at the plate and were put out with no hits during the third inning.
The Shovels added to their pile of runs during the third. Colt Williams walked down the line after taking four pitches. Davidson doubled to right field to score Williams. Underhill singled up the middle to score Davidson. The Royals trailed 8-1 going into the bottom of the third.
The Royals sat down in order once again to start the fourth. The Shovels were scoreless during the fourth as well.
Clark Carden and Scottie Maupin had singles during the top of the fifth, but were left stranded on base when the Shovels got the final two outs.
The Shovels’ bats were still hot. Williams singled up the middle. Davidson singled to right field. Underhill grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Davidson was out advancing to second. Williams was able to score off of an error by the Royals.
Corey Mullins was able to put bat to ball, but was put out by a fielder’s choice hit for the third out of the top of the sixth.
Terrin Maupin took the mound for the Royals in the bottom of the sixth. Roller walked down to first after a six pitch at bat. Price reached on an error. Roller scored on a wild pitch during Blackburn’s at bat. Blackburn walked down the line. Williams followed after taking four pitches. Davidson singled to right field to score Price for the winning run.
Logan Underhill pitched five innings for the Shovels and struck out eight batters in his outing. Colt Williams took over in the final inning to close out the game.
The Royals had three pitchers toe thee mound Thursday night. Thompson threw an inning and a half and allowed three hits and six runs. Corey Mullins took over to pitch three innings and served up five strikeouts but allowed three runs. Terin Maupin closed out the night for the Royals with two strikeouts and two runs scored.
The Shovels dominated 11–1 to take the hardware and end the 2022 season.