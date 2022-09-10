Shelbyville Shovels 2022 winners

The Shelbyville Shovels took the Tullahoma Men’s League Baseball crown from the Royals in an 11-1 victory in the championship game Thursday evening, dethroning the defending champions.

The Royals scored their first and only run during the first inning off of an error by the Shovels. The Shovels put up two runs in the first inning. After four walks, Kyle Davidson stepped on home plate. With bases loaded, Jay Blackburn singled to third base to score David Pearson. The Shovels led 2-1 at the end of the first inning.

Shelbyville Shovels