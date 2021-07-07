Area youths will get a chance to meet sports legends this weekend as W.A.B Sports is playing host to an autograph signing and golf tournament.
“It gives the kids from rural areas a chance to meet sports legends,” said Coach Wayne Buckingham, who is the namesake of W.A.B Sports
Friday’s autograph signing will be free to kids and will be held in the grassy area behind London’s Restaurant from 3 to 5 p.m. Among the athletes billed to be on hand for the meet and greet are NBA legends Jahidi White, Harold Johnson, Jurmaine Jones and Venus Lacy along with NFL stars, Dwight Stone, Donnell Woolford and Quincy Carter. Also appearing will be Atlanta Braves great Otis Nixon.
In addition to the autograph signing, WAB will play host to a celebrity golf tournament Saturday, July 10 at Willowbrook with registration from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Individuals may enter for $150 and teams for $600.
“The kids can come out to the golf course and meet the legends,” Buckingham invited, noting he has rented out the course from noon to 8 p.m.
Buckingham said this is the 10th anniversary of W.A.B helping the children of the community and that the foundation has touched the lives of over 25,000 kids.
A native of Bell Buckle, Buckingham was named the number-one power forward in the nation by some services in 1989 when he was ranked as the number-nine overall player in the nation by Off The Glass magazine, still the highest high school ranking for an incoming Clemson freshman. He was listed as a high school All-American by Dick Vitale’s Basketball Book, Converse, and Street & Smith.
In the summer after his senior year, he played in the Boston Shootout, the Western McDonald’s Classic, and the Capitol Classic. He won Slam Dunk contests at three major events. One of his finest performances took place as a member of the USA-AAU team when he scored 19 points in just 24 minutes against a team from the Soviet Union. After being heavily recruited by countless Division I programs,
Buckingham accepted a full athletic scholarship to play for Cliff Ellis at Clemson University. As a freshman in 1989-90, he joined future NBA stars Dale Davis and Elden Campbell in helping Clemson to its first and still only ACC regular-season championship. The Tigers then reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Buckingham made his most important contribution of the season in the first-round victory over Brigham Young when he scored five points and had four rebounds in 14 minutes in a two-point victory. Buckingham was named to the ACC All-Rookie team for 1989-90 by longtime ACC media member Barry Jacobs, and he was named to the ACC All-Star team that played in a tournament against international competition in the summer of 1990.
A torn ACL suffered while dunking the basketball in an October 1991 preseason scrimmage allowed Buckingham to play just one game in 1991-92 and limited his mobility for the rest of his career. But there were many highlights, two of which came against North Carolina. He had 10 points, nine rebounds, and five steals against a Tar Heel team that won the National Championship in 1993. The five steals tied a Clemson single-game record for a center.
A starter as a senior in 1993-94, he had his finest hour when he had 14 points and eight rebounds in Clemson’s 77-69 win over a second-ranked North Carolina team coached by Hall of Fame mentor Dean Smith. That Tar Heel team had six players who went on to play in the NBA. While attending Clemson University, Buckingham discovered an education would carry him further than basketball alone. He fulfilled his dream in the spring of 1994 by graduating with a degree in industrial education from Clemson University. After college, Buckingham had the opportunity to play professional basketball in the USA in the CBA and in various European Leagues.
After retiring in 2005, he created the Wayne Buckingham (W.A.B) Youth program and Aim High Program in Middle Tennessee. Buckingham teaches the importance of not only the fundamentals of basketball but also the foundation to turn a dream into reality. In 2020 W.A.B SPORTS started a scholarship fund for young men and young ladies in the Middle Tennessee area. Buckingham is also a valued member of his local community. Not only does he show support to families and their children through sports education, he is devoted to several foundations he has founded. The Bertie Ruth Buckingham Foundation raises funds to support cancer research. The scholarship fund is to help young men and young women further their education dreams.
For more info on W.A.B go to wabsports.com.