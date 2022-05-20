Paisley Simmons is headed to reach her goals on and off the field at Cumberland University.
For Simmons, soccer has become a way of life. She developed a love for the game when she was just three years old. Throughout the years, soccer has become an escape for Simmons.
“Soccer to me is a way of peace within myself and it helps cast away the anxieties the world brings,” Simmons said. “Soccer has always been my sport.”
Simmons played all four years of her high school career on the Lady Wildcat’s varsity squad and earned her varsity letter each year.
“Coach [Richie] Chadwick and Coach [Laken] Grizzard have helped me improve my soccer skills throughout my years as a Lady Wildcat. They have helped me grow as a player and a person.”
In her time in the classrooms of Tullahoma High School, Simmons enjoyed going to P.E. and having class with Mrs. Bounds.
“I had Mrs. Bounds during the COVID year which was rough for all of us. She really helped me keep my head up while I was recovering from an injury that year,” Simmons said.
After her recovery, Simmons was able to show out on the field for both her school and travel teams.
As her time as a Lady Wildcat comes to a close, Simmons would like to thank her support system.
“I obviously have to thank my wonderful and supportive family. Mrs. Konyndyk, Mrs. Kinsey, Mrs. Rusk and Coach Chadwick have always been willing to listen to me and give the best advice in my time as their student aid. I would also like to thank my best friends Amy [Johnson], Kaylee [Smith] and Damien [Barnhart].”
Simmons had excelled in her time at Tullahoma High School and graduated with both distinction and honors.
“I am excited about graduation, but I am sad to say goodbye. I am mostly excited that I finally get to live out my dreams,” Simmons said.
After graduation, Simmons will be attending Cumberland University to continue her academic and athletic career.
“I have been blessed with an amazing opportunity to play soccer at the collegiate level on a scholarship. I will be studying biochemistry so I can eventually be accepted into dental school to become a dentist,” Simmons said. “My goals while playing college soccer is to get better, practice stronger and show my full potential.”