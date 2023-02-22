Tullahoma will be sending six members of its girl’s high school wrestling team to state this week after the grapplers won their way there by strong showings at Sectionals this past week.

Laken Potter advanced in the 100-pound division by way of a third place sectionals finish. She was defeated by fall in the semi-finals of her weight class by Alyssa Archer of Franklin County at the 3:27 mark but claimed third by beating Anna Melton of Cleveland by fall at 1:47.

