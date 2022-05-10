The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats wrapped up their season Monday night, falling to the Page Lady Patriots during the first round of play 4-3. The Lady ‘Cats fell to the Lawrence County Lady Wildcats 12-1 in the second round of consolation play to finish their season with a 2-20 record.
During the Page game, the Lady Wildcats were able to gain an early lead. Kylee Holt started the game off with a double to left field. Holt made her way to third base, and Madison Goad bunted to score their first run.
The Lady ‘Cats held the Lady Patriots scoreless during the bottom of the first. Aleigha Raby turned a double play to second base, then caught the final out.
Carlie Baker walked down the line. Ragan Norman reached on an error by the first baseman. Zaylan Spinner grounded out to second base, but Baker scored. The Lady Wildcats were ahead 2-0.
The Lady Patriots were able to score their first run during the bottom of the third on a fielder’s choice. The Lady ‘Cats held their 2-1 lead until the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Patriots knocked a ball to the left field fence for a triple in the top of the fifth. Another fielder’s choice allowed the Lady Patriots to tie the game 2-2.
After two singles in their half of the inning, a hard ground ball to third base allowed a run. Another single put Page on top 4-2 at the end of the five.
The Lady ‘Cats scored another run during the top of the sixth. Emeri Saunders singled to the third baseman. Spinner reached on an error, and Saunders stepped on home plate.
During the consolation round, the Lady Wildcats fell to the Lawrence County Lady Wildcats 12-1. The Lawrence County Lady Wildcats gained a 3-0 lead during the first inning.
Lawrence County had 13 hits during their four offensive innings, while the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats struggled to get a hit at the plate. Holt and Saunders accounted for the only Tullahoma hits.
The Lawrence County Lady ‘Cats scored three runs during the first inning, then another three in the second inning. The Lady ‘Cats put up another six runs during the third inning to seal the deal.
Holt was the only Tullahoma Lady Wildcat to dive into home plate Monday night.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats finished their season with a 2-20 record with their only victories being over Spring Hill.