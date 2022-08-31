It looked like no one would score when the Pink Sox took on the Jacobs team as the squads went four and a half innings without a run. However, that all went out the window in the bottom of the fifth when the Sox erupted for five runs, enough to push them on to the next round with a 5-1 win over Jacobs.
Jordan Welker go the scoring started off for the Sox in the bottom of the fifth after he got onto base thanks to a single to left. He then worked his way around the diamond, advancing on a passed ball, a batter hit by a pitch and then a single by Justin Hendrick that pushed in the first run of the night. Jordan Snow followed him around the paths and accounted for the second run. Dallas Bryan, Austen Rogers and Dylan Pearson all played small ball, getting around the diamond, advancing on a combination of singles and errors to make the score 5-1 after five. Jacobs only run came in the top of the sixth when P Green worked his way around the paths to score.
Austin Rogers earned the win from the mound as he gave up only two hits on the night while fanning five Jacobs hitters. Joseph Seabolt worked the mound for Jacobs and gave up just seven hits himself while fanning six Sox. The only multiple hit game as off the bat of Justin Hendrix for the Sox as he went two-for three with the stick and accounted for two RBI.
Brewers brew up trouble for Tribe
The Brewers blew it out in the bottom of fourth to claim a come-from-behind 9-3 win over the Braves in the first round of the playoffs which saw the Brew Crew get outhit by the Tribe.
The Brewers enjoyed a 1-0 lead until the top of the fourth inning thanks to a single run by J Comstock in the first. However, the Braves bats came alive in their half of the fourth as they plated three runs scored by Jasmison Plemons, Steve Longo and Peyton Young, all of whom worked their way around the bases the old fashioned way – a base at a time through a combination of walks and singles.
While enjoying at 3-1 advantage going into what would be the last inning of the night, the Braves were blind-sided by the bottom of the fourth by an offensive explosion.
Vann Boyce got things rolling after he was walked and worked his way around the diamond. Derek Reese joined him after he was put on when he was hit by a pitch. He scored thanks to a Braves error. Jonathan Boyce became the third run, scoring on a passed ball. Dylan Riddle added to the lead as he got three of his bases through errors by the Braves. He was joined crossing home plate by Jacob Davidson. Both he and Jeffery Comstock were brought in by a double laced to center by Luke Davidson. Trevor Sanders scored the last run of the night, reaching home on an error.
At the end of the night, the Braves had committed six fielding errors compared to none for the victorious Brew Crew. However, the Braves outhit the Brewers five-to-three. Jeffery Comstock took the win on the mound, throwing 66 pitches in four innings of work while striking out seven Braves. Ben Weaver for the Braves was the only player in the game with multiple hits as he went two-for-two at the dish.
Maupin dinger lifts Royals over ‘Dawgs
The defending champion Royals lived to fight another day as a five-run, fourth inning rally proved to be what tamed the Mud Dogs as the Royals advanced 6-5 in the first round.
The Mud Dogs enjoyed a 2-1 advantage after the first inning as Nathan Jones and Brett Harris both scored. They then pushed their advantage to 5-1 in the top of the fourth as Jones, Brandon Rowe and Peyton Booth all crossed home plate. However, a three run homer by Terrin Maupin proved to be the difference in the bottom of the fourth as he followed up runs by Jason Waller and Clark Carden earlier in the evening.
The Royals outhit the Mud Dogs six-to-five on the evening. Kalen Thompson worked all five innings on the hill for the Royals and hurled 92 pitches, fanning seven ‘Dawgs. Maupin and Mullins were both two-for-three for the Royals on the night. Jones was two-for-three for the Mud Dogs.