It looked like no one would score when the Pink Sox took on the Jacobs team as the squads went four and a half innings without a run. However, that all went out the window in the bottom of the fifth when the Sox erupted for five runs, enough to push them on to the next round with a 5-1 win over Jacobs.

Jordan Welker go the scoring started off for the Sox in the bottom of the fifth after he got onto base thanks to a single to left. He then worked his way around the diamond, advancing on a passed ball, a batter hit by a pitch and then a single by Justin Hendrick that pushed in the first run of the night. Jordan Snow followed him around the paths and accounted for the second run. Dallas Bryan, Austen Rogers and Dylan Pearson all played small ball, getting around the diamond, advancing on a combination of singles and errors to make the score 5-1 after five. Jacobs only run came in the top of the sixth when P Green worked his way around the paths to score.

