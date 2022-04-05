It was a back-and-forth match, but the Tullahoma Wildcats boys’ soccer team was unable to overcome a last-minute goal to defeat the Spring Hill Raiders Friday night. The boys fell 2-1 to the Raiders, after nearly mounting a comeback on the pitch.
The Raiders were able to gain a 1-0 lead in the first ten minutes of play, but Grant Chadwick put the ball in the back of the net just a few moments later to tie the game. That quick back-and-forth spelled out the majority of the match, with the ‘Cats goalie Ethan Anderson making a number of critical saves to keep the Raiders from adding to their lead. Anderson was able to make seven saves throughout the game to keep the Wildcats even with the Raiders.
During the second half, the Wildcats kept pace with the Raiders, again going back and forth with their opponents.
When it looked like the ‘Cats might draw a stalemate from the Raiders, the Raiders broke through the Wildcat defense to add to its tally, going up 2-1 in the final six minutes of play.
The ‘Cats were unable to add to their score, and when the final whistle blew, Tullahoma fell in the district competition.
The Wildcats now sit at 2-2-1 on the season. Tullahoma is set to play host to the Lincoln County Falcons Friday, April 8. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at East Middle School.