Grant Chadwick, Deandre Jenkins and Khani Johnson

Tullahoma and Spring Hill locked up in a see-saw battle this past week to tip off district play with the Raiders getting the best of the home standing Wildcats 60-56 as the ‘Cats were simply unable to find the bucket in the waning minutes of the close contest.

Deandre Jenkins and Xavier Ferrell shared leading scorer honors for Tullahoma as both had a dozen on the night while Khani Johnson went for nine, all three of his baskets coming from three point land. However, the ‘Cats were unable to solve the puzzle of Kai Seanne Breshear and Quintaveous Simmons who combined for 42 points on the night with Breshear posting 24 of the damage. Keeton Jackson joined them in double figures with 12.

Xavier Ferrell

Xavier Ferrell