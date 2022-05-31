The spring athletic season at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School included many outstanding performances including winning seasons for girls’ varsity tennis (5-3), a semi-finals appearance for middle school boys’ soccer, and eleven new school records in varsity track and field.
Spring celebrations also included the signing of Letters of Intent by three varsity athletes who plan to continue competition at the next level. Charlie Barron (Chattanooga) will run cross country and track for Wellesley College in Massachusetts. Mac Croom (Sewanee) will play soccer at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. Pyunn Ntwari (Rome, Italy) will run cross country and track at Birmingham Southern College in Alabama.
In varsity track and field, the girls had a historic second-place team finish at Regionals and the boys finished in 4th place. Regional champions included Caleb Simmons (Manchester) in the shot put, the girls’ 4x800m relay (Charlie Barron, Caroline Neubauer, Chloe Middlebrooks, Melanie Val) with a school-record-breaking finish, Elijah Seavey (Monteagle) in the 400m dash. Melanie Val (Tracy City) in the 800m run, and the boys’ 4x400m relay (Luke Morrison, Kyler Cantrell, Graeden Miller, Elijah Seavey).
Second-place finishes included Verena Pate (Sewanee) in Triple Jump, the boys 4x800m relay (Kyle Cantrell, Alex Brewster, Pyunn Ntwari, AJ Clements) with a new school record, Melanie Val in the 400m dash, Luke Morrison (Accra, Ghana) in the 300m Hurdles, Charlie Barron (Chattanooga, TN) in the 800m run, the girls’ 4x400m relay (Charlie Barron, Sara Knight, Chloe Middlebrooks, Melanie Val), and Verena Pate (Sewanee, TN) in 2nd place in the Triple Jump.
All athletes finishing in first or second place qualified for the State competition. Sophomore Melanie Val qualified to compete in four events, the highest number possible.
Ellie Jenkins (Sewanee) also reached the podium at Regionals with a 4th place finish in the discus. Other top-four finishes at Regionals included Verena Pate in 3rd in 100m Hurdles and Sara Knight (Sewanee) in 4th place, Luke Morrison in 4th place in 110m Hurdles, the girls’ 4x200m relay (Janae Rabess, Maya Mauzy, Pierra Mutavu, Chloe Middlebrooks) in 4th place, the boys’ 4x200m relay (Graeden Miller, Tom Karanja, Luke Morrison, Elijah Seavey) in 3rd place, AJ Clements (Fort Smith, Ark.) in 4th place in the 1600m run, the girls’ 4x100m relay (Janae Rabess, Lexi Phares, Maya Mauzy, Chloe Middlebrooks) in 4th place, Charlie Barron in 4th place in the 400m dash, and Mac Croom (Sewanee) in 4th place in the Triple Jump.
During the regular season, Charlie Barron (Chattanooga) set a new record in the 800m (2:32.59) and Luke Morrison set a new record in 110m HH (16.47). The relay team of Graeden Miller (Rock Island), Michael Pongdee (Tracy City, TN), and Elijah Seavey (Monteagle) set a new record in the 4x200m (1:38.56).
The middle school track athletes set new records in eight events. Caroline Neubauer (Belvidere) set a new record in the 800m with a time of 2:50.35. Caroline and teammates Ketiah Inganji (Rome, Italy), Annabelle Close (Sewanee), and Keziah Inganji (Rome, Italy) set a new record of 2:08.36 in the 4x200m. On the boys’ side, Kiran Malde (Sewanee) set new records in the 100m (12.81), 200m (26.24), 800m (2:28.55), and 1600m (5:46.12). Teammate Eli McLean (Sewanee) secured his name on the board in the 400m (56.93) and in the Long Jump (15’9”).
The varsity girls’ tennis team finished with a winning season and placed fourth in the District, qualifying for the East Region Team Tournament. In the Individual District Tournament, Emma Greer ’22 (Ponte Vedra, Fla.) finished 4th in singles and the doubles team of Lacy Conley '23 (Tullahoma) and Emily Bailey '23 (Sewanee) finished 4th in doubles, qualifying for the Region Individual. All three girls earned All-District honors. The girls’ team fell to the #1 seed Christian Academy of Knoxville in the Region Team Quarterfinal. Emma, Emily, Lacy, Laura Crigger '23 (Sewanee), Matti von Friesen '24 (Kronberg, Germany), and Maple Landis-Brown '23 (Sewanee) qualified for the quarterfinal round of the East Region Team Tournament.
The middle school girl’s tennis team ended the season with a five-game winning streak and lost only one match overall.
The middle school soccer team finished the season 6-5 and in third place in their conference. They won the first round of conference playoffs, 7-0, before losing in the semi-final round.
Spring Athletic Awards
Spring varsity athletes in track and field, tennis, and soccer were honored at an all-school assembly on May 12. In front of the entire student body, athletes were presented with the Most Improved Player (MIP), the Most Valuable Player (MVP), and the Coaches’ Awards. The teams vote for the MIP and MVP awards.
In girls’ track and field, the MVP is Charlie Barron ’22 (Chattanooga), Most Improved Athletes are Stella Wilson ’25 (Monteagle) and Lexi Phares ’23 (Bartlesville, Okla.), and Chloe Middlebrooks ’22 and Verena Pate ’23 received the Coaches Award. For the boys’ track and field team, Elijah Seavey (Monteagle) ’22 was named MVP, Thomas Billups ’23 (Nashville) was voted Most Improved Athlete, and the Coaches’ Award went to Pyunn Ntwari ’22 (Rome, Italy).
This year’s tennis MVPs are Emma Greer ’22 (Ponte Vedra Beach, FL) and Will Hernandez ’24 (Monteagle). Most Improved Players are Lacy Conley ’23 (Tullahoma) and Domas Gintautas ’24 (Panevezys, Lithuania). The Coaches’ Awards went to Matti von Friesen ’24 (Kronberg, Germany) and Elijah Stark ’26 (Sewanee).
The boys’ soccer team voted Mac Croom ’22 (Sewanee) as Most Valuable Player and Ethan Allen ’24 (Sewanee) as Most Improved Player. The Coaches’ Award went to Toby Van de Ven ’25 (Sewanee).