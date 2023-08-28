1A - Men's Baseball.jpg

The Shebyvul Shovels came up a run short of repeating as Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League champions as The Stache, who had commanded the league all year, won the men’s baseball title Thursday night in a 3-2 thriller.

The Stache, which dropped only one game the whole season, never trailed in the championship game. However, that did not mean the ending was without drama as the defending champs whittled away at the Stache’s early 3-0 lead with single runs in the third and fifth to make it a 3-2 nail-biter going into the final inning. The Stache controlled the plate most of the night, outhitting the Shovels seven-to-two.

Tags

Recommended for you