The Shebyvul Shovels came up a run short of repeating as Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League champions as The Stache, who had commanded the league all year, won the men’s baseball title Thursday night in a 3-2 thriller.
The Stache, which dropped only one game the whole season, never trailed in the championship game. However, that did not mean the ending was without drama as the defending champs whittled away at the Stache’s early 3-0 lead with single runs in the third and fifth to make it a 3-2 nail-biter going into the final inning. The Stache controlled the plate most of the night, outhitting the Shovels seven-to-two.
The scoring got going in the first for the Stache when Logan Underhill scored on a line drive double to center by Dylan Ward. A short time later, Ward also scored courtesy of a single to center by Chayse Frye.
The Stache increased their lead to 3-0 in their half of the second when Logan Earls scored off a single from Underhill. That would be all the scoring for the season champs.
The Shovels struck back in the third when Jay Blackburn scored off a single from Jonathan Pearson. Blackburn would get his second run in the fifth off a sacrifice from Pearson.
The Shovels didn’t give up their league crown without some excitement as they had the tying run on second base in the bottom of the sixth with one out but a strike out and ground out sealed their fate and lifted the Stache to the title.
The Stache were led in hitting by Underhill and Ward, both going two-for-four from the dish with one RBI and one run apiece. Darin Cole worked most of the way from the mound, fanning seven Shovels. Layne Roberts came in to relieve him and fanned one. Jacob Hawkins worked the whole way for the Shovels, fanning six batters while throwing 95 pitches.